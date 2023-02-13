The US Fast Casual Restaurants Market is forecast to grow by $55.4 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.56% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "US Fast Casual Restaurants Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06419090/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the fast casual restaurants market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by demand for innovation and customization in food menus, changing lifestyles and rise in demand for on-the-go food, and growing demand for gluten-free dining.



The fast casual restaurants market in US is segmented as below:

By Channel

• Dine-in

• Takeaway



By Product

• North American

• Italian

• Mexican

• Others



This study identifies the increasing focus on digitalization of services as one of the prime reasons driving the fast casual restaurants market growth during the next few years. Also, rising adoption of innovative technology and rise in popularity of chef-driven fast casual restaurant franchises will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the fast casual restaurants market in US covers the following areas:

• Fast casual restaurants market sizing

• Fast casual restaurants market forecast

• Fast casual restaurants market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fast casual restaurants market vendors in US that include Amergent Hospitality Group Inc., BurgerFi International Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Five Guys Enterprises LLC, Focus Brands LLC, Godfathers Pizza Inc., Jimmy Johns Franchisor SPV LLC, McAlisters Franchisor SPV LLC, MOD Super Fast Pizza LLC, Noodles and Co., Panda Restaurant Group Inc., Panera Bread Co., PORTILLOS Inc., Qdoba Restaurant Corp., Restaurant Brands International Inc., Shake Shack Inc., The Wendys Co., Uncle Maddios Pizza, Wingstop Inc., and YUM Brands Inc. Also, the fast casual restaurants market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

