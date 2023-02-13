Global Fire Alarm Equipment Strategic Business Report 2023: Product Innovation Paves the Way for Advanced and Sophisticated Equipment

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fire Alarm Equipment: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Fire Alarm Equipment estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Addressable Panels, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.5% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Notification Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR
The Fire Alarm Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$978.9 Million by the year 2030.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Security Systems - A Prelude
- Recent Market Activity
- Fire Alarm Equipment Market - A Curtain Raiser
- Current & Future Analysis
- Analysis by Geography
- Emerging Economies to Turbo Charge Future Growth in Alarm Monitoring Market
- Analysis by Segment
- Key End-Use Markets - An Overview
- Non-Residential Buildings
- Residential Buildings
- Fire Alarm Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Fortunes of Fire Alarm Equipment Intricately Tied to the Construction Sector
- Developing Markets to Drive Global Growth of the Construction Industry
- Exponential Increase in Urbanization Fosters Growth
- Heightening Awareness of Safety and Security - A Key Driver
- Product Innovation Paves the Way for Advanced and Sophisticated Equipment
- Additional Technology Breakthroughs
- Wireless Fire Alarm & Detection Systems Gains Prominence
- Wireless Fire Detection Sees Tremendous Gains
- Wireless Communication in Alarms Systems - A Growing Trend
- Integration of Security and Fire Systems Gains Pace
- Advancements Drive Demand for Addressable Notification Systems
- Complexity of Fire Safety in Hospitals Make Case for Adoption of Advanced Devices
- Growing Relevance of Advanced Mass Notification Devices in Fire Safety
- Transition towards Cost-Effective and Affordable Solutions - A Boon for Consumers and Manufacturers Alike
- Monitoring Equipment - Within the Reach of the Common Man
- Demand in Fire Alarm Equipment Market Driven by Regulatory Forces
- False Alarms: A Challenge to Reckon With
- Competitive Scenario
- Regulatory Scenario
- Standards and Regulations - Their Prominence in the Global Fire Alarm Market
- Building Codes & Their Role in the Fire Alarm Industry
- Building Codes & The Disparities Shrouding Them
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
