Dealing with Disruption Survey 2023: IT professionals choose infrastructure monitoring as the most efficient way to deal with increasing workloads

Looking ahead to the most important technology trends expected to evolve in the next three years, IT professionals consider building integrated monitoring stacks as the top priority: 75% of all participants responded by saying this area is very or somewhat important for their day-to-day work.

Monitoring is also the most common field in which the participants have acquired new know-how. 70% of respondents stated that they have recently learned new skills relating to IT infrastructure monitoring over the last 12 months. A majority of participants (67%) consider the latest technology trends as one of several factors when they make the decision to learn new skills.

“Monitoring is the best way to ensure the peak performance and reliability of IT infrastructure, two essential basics for almost all technological innovations. The fact that most IT professionals are deepening their monitoring knowledge shows the relevance of monitoring when it comes to taking on the latest challenges,” said Jan Justus, CEO of tribe29.

Even though most participants appreciate the relevance of learning monitoring skills, the data show an emerging problem. IT professionals are feeling more pressure and often lack the time to learn the skills they need. Within the group of participants who are not satisfied with the training courses provided to them, 63% point to the lack of time to actually take the courses as the most common reason for their dissatisfaction.

89% of all respondents agree or strongly agree that IT professionals across all industries are feeling more pressure to learn new skills due to their organizations adopting the latest technologies. When asked about the three best ways to deal with the pressure, the most common answer (with 72%) was the use of new tools that make handling new technologies easier, followed by providing standardized training (60%), and incentives such as paid leave or bonuses (56%).

“Organizations should develop a unified strategy on how they train people and adopt tools. Both factors are important foundations for successfully adopting the latest IT technologies. When it comes to integrated monitoring stacks, for example, it is important that people have the knowledge of how to use them, and also that the tools themselves are suited for the automated exchange of information,” said Jan Justus, CEO of tribe29.

When asked if they would rather deepen their knowledge in one specific field or generalize their skills over several areas, participants preferred a mixed approach: 68% of IT professionals wish to learn new skills in their field, but also want to understand the basics of tools that they are not already familiar with. Such an approach will help them to understand the overall picture and improve the interaction of tools.

