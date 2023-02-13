Rinna Wines™ Announces National Launch of the Brut and Brut Rosé

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn., Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, actress and entrepreneur Lisa Rinna announces the national launch of her French sparkling wine brand, Rinna Wines. Following the successful introduction of the Brut and Brut Rosé to select markets in late 2022, fans across the nation responded, requesting greater access to the wines. Created in partnership with Rinna and Prestige Beverage Group, Rinna Wines bottles the entertainment icon’s bold, effervescent, and unfiltered approach to life in two light and refreshing expressions.

These highly anticipated wines first appeared on the most recent season of the hit Bravo reality television show, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, during a wine tasting at Rinna’s home. In the following days, social media channels for the brand went live, and her audience began to grow rapidly – and demand – when the wines would hit store shelves. The limited market release in late 2022 served only to excite fans more – driving hundreds of comments asking variations of the question, “when will Rinna Wines be available nationally?”

“The response to Rinna Wines is just incredible,” says Lisa Rinna. “I entered the alcohol space so that I could make something for everyone to enjoy and that’s exactly what we accomplished. We bottled the essence of celebration, fun, and joy to create a shareable experience that can be enjoyed on any occasion. I’m so proud of these wines and thrilled to offer these on a national scale.”

Partnering with Prestige Beverage Group to bring the brand to life, Rinna Wines initially launched in seven states. The wines are now rolling out on store shelves in national chains, independent retailers, and on-premise accounts nationwide. Rinna Wines is now available for purchase through premium and luxury spirits e-commerce ReserveBar and will soon be offered on other alcohol delivery platforms.

"We are thrilled with the initial success of Rinna Wines," said Kathy Reilly, Vice President of Marketing and Innovation, Prestige Beverage Group. "We attribute this to the combined affinity and connection that Lisa Rinna has with her community along with continued consumer demand for premium sparkling wines. The demand speaks for itself, and we look forward to offering more consumers the opportunity to experience Rinna Wines."

Crafted in Southern France, Rinna Wines Brut ($25) and Brut Rosé ($25) are born out of a passion for good wine and good times. The wines are dry in style, with the Brut offering aromas of citrus and pear leading to flavors of green apple and hints of Brioche, and the Brut Rosé combines aromas and flavors of fresh strawberry and raspberry with layers of orange citrus and a hint of spice. To learn more and find Rinna Wines near you, visit rinnawines.com and follow Rinna Wines on Instagram at @RinnaWines.

About Lisa Rinna

Few can boast such an enduring and prolific career as Lisa Rinna. She is known for her role on NBC’s daytime hit Days of Our Lives, her part on Fox’s Melrose Place, and for eight seasons starred in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which just wrapped its 12th season. An accomplished television host and New York Times best-selling author, Rinna has added entrepreneur to her list of accomplishments, launching her fashion line, the Lisa Rinna Collection, on QVC in 2012, Rinna Beauty in 2020, and Rinna Wines in 2022.

About Prestige Beverage Group

Prestige Beverage Group is a leader in the alcoholic beverage space, developing and importing a global portfolio of wine and spirit brands to provide consumers with a diverse range of innovative, quality products. Founded in 1974, Minnesota-based Prestige Beverage Group encompasses a portfolio of 70-plus brands, including Kinky Beverages, Risata Wines, Yes Way Rosé, Windsor Canadian, 2XO Straight Bourbon Whiskey, and Rinna Wines. For more information about Prestige, please visit www.prestigebevgroup.com.

