The Global Retail Automation Market is forecast to grow by $11407.8 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.23% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Retail Automation Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282343/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the retail automation market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by high adoption of contactless payment solutions, rising demand for retail automation products in e-commerce industry, and increasing adoption of innovative solutions in retail automation.



The retail automation market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Point-of-sale

• Barcode and RFID

• Camera

• Others



By End-user

• Supermarkets

• Hypermarkets

• Single item stores

• Fuel stations

• Retail pharmacies



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the emergence of big data management as one of the prime reasons driving the retail automation market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing use of real-time analytics in retail automation and the emergence of location-based marketing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the retail automation market covers the following areas:

• Retail automation market sizing

• Retail automation market forecast

• Retail automation market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading retail automation market vendors that include Datalogic Spa, Diebold Nixdorf Inc., ek robotics GmbH, FAMETECH INC., Fiserv Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Grey Orange Pte. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., iFuture Robotics, Infoplus Commerce, MIDEA Group, Napse, NCR Corp., Posiflex Technology Inc., Pricer AB, Sea Point China Ltd., Simbe Robotics Inc., Toshiba Corp., Vinculum Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and Zebra Technologies Corp. Also, the retail automation market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282343/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________