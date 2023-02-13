Enterprise Session Border Controller (SBC) Market: An In-depth Analysis from 2018-2027, Highlighting Key Players, Types, Opportunities, Challenges, and Risk Factors in the Competitive Landscape | Douglas Insights

Douglas, Isle Of Man, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Douglas Insights has made it easier for established industry players and emerging entrepreneurs to extract valuable insights about the Enterprise Session Border Controller (E-SBC) market by adding it to its comparison engine. With this digital tool, users can compare research reports by pricing, the number of pages, table of contents, and publisher rating. These comparisons can help organisations collect vital data for quality and informed decision-making.

The Enterprise Session Border Controller (E-SCBC) is a component of physical hardware responsible for building a connection between voice/video over internet protocol endpoints. They are being bundled as a crucial aspect of a more extensive offer for unified communications of SIP trunking. Moreover, as more organisations move their communications to all-IP, and change from PRI (primary rate interface) to SIP (session initiation protocol) trunks, it is likely to boost the industry demand and drive Enterprise Session Border Controller market growth.

The E-SBC industry is expected to register a compound annual growth rate of 9 per cent from 2022 to 2029 when we consider the fast pace. Telecommunications and IT are the two sectors that are expected to account for the largest vertical segment in the E-SBC industry. By integrating ESBC, organisations can experience greater and faster VoIP interoperability.

Additionally, better VoIP interoperability empowers businesses to develop a solid understanding of all the advantages of intelligent IP correspondences. Professionals can leverage it to make better decisions, generating high investment returns.

The ongoing technological advancements are among the many key contributors to industry development and growth. These advancements have led manufacturers to constantly include new features for better user experiences, likely increasing the demand for enterprise session border controllers.

Besides this, IP communication vulnerability is also a factor that is anticipated to drive industry growth. Organisations are employing session border controllers rapidly to attain more control over VoIP communication channels because of their high vulnerability to cyber-security threats. Cyber security is a massive challenge for organisations across industries.

Cyber threats like DDoS (distributed denial-of-service) attacks and toll fraud have made communication via VoIP more vulnerable than ever. The DDoS attack is primarily a cyberattack meant to shut down a network or machine so that it is inaccessible to the intended users. Hence, ESBC can ensure organisations have better control over their communication channels and take adequate measures to keep risk at bay.

Likewise, another key factor to propel industry growth is the increasing concerns for enterprise security as they continue to adopt many applications from third parties to improve their performance and increase business productivity. However, enterprises can overcome this issue by investing in E-SBC solutions.

The enterprise session border controller protects internet protocol communication networks from fraud and cyber threats. In addition, it mitigates the effects of a network outage and impairment and helps users enjoy safe, highly secure, unified communication services.

Though many drivers will likely fuel market growth in the coming years, industry players will also face some restraints and challenges. These include high installation costs and a lack of awareness. These challenges are most likely to serve as high barriers to entry. So, it’s crucial to develop a good market understanding and collect crucial industry insights to create result-driven and profitable market penetration and expansion strategies.

The major industry players include ADTRAN, GENBAND Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Oracle and AudioCodes Ltd. North America is the market leader because of the growing cloud service adoption across diverse industries, which has also led to data and business security concerns in the region.

Countries Covered in the report are as below:

North America - United States, Canada, and Mexico

Europe - United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific - China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

Latin America - Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa - Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

