Shiitake Mushroom Market Report will Manage to Achieve USD 4.4 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.5 % : GreyViews

Pune India, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shiitake Mushroom Market Size By Product Type (Frozen, Fresh, and Dried), By Application (Food and Beverage, Personal Care, Dietary Supplements, and Pharmaceuticals), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, and Online Sales Channels), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the shiitake mushroom market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the shiitake mushroom market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the product type, application, distribution channel, and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global shiitake mushroom market are Bonduelle SA, Banken Champignons, Modern Mushroom Farms INC., Brewer's Mushrooms, Oyster Island Mushrooms LLC, Monterey Mushrooms, Inc., White Mountain Mushrooms, LLC., Hirano Mushroom LLC, Rain Forest Mushrooms, Rocky Bottom Mushrooms LLC among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide shiitake mushroom market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

A growing number of drugs are being developed from shiitake mushrooms to treat cardiovascular diseases and to manage weight, due to their low calorie content. Increasing numbers of vegans are also driving the market. In addition, the growing use of shiitake mushrooms in food processing is driving its growth. In the past two decades, lifestyle and diet habits have significantly changed. Urbanization and consumerism drove this change, leading to an increase in the consumption of artificial and synthetic food products, which has increased the incidence of lifestyle diseases, which is booting the demand for shiitake mushroom and hence boosting the market growth. A growing number of applications in processed foods will further cushion the market’s growth rate, as well as emerging applications in the cosmetics industry. Shiitake mushroom cultivation market growth rate will be positively impacted by factors such as high nutritional and medicinal value and cost-effectiveness associated with mushroom cultivation.In recent years, there has been a decrease in shiitake production across region as a result of weather fluctuations and a specific temperature requirement for shiitake cultivation, which has slowed the growth of the market for shiitake mushrooms. Moreover, new opportunities will arise with the growth of functional foods and dietary supplements within the shiitake mushroom market as consumers and manufacturers become more aware of its health benefits.

Scope of Shiitake Mushroom Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Product Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Bonduelle SA, Banken Champignons, Modern Mushroom Farms INC., Brewer's Mushrooms, Oyster Island Mushrooms LLC, Monterey Mushrooms, Inc., White Mountain Mushrooms, LLC., Hirano Mushroom LLC, Rain Forest Mushrooms, Rocky Bottom Mushrooms LLC among others

Segmentation Analysis

Fresh segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The product type segment is frozen, fresh, and dried. The fresh segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.It is estimated that the fresh segment holds a market share of around 43% in 2021. Fresh shiitake mushrooms have several health benefits and can be widely used in the food processing industry. Among health-conscious people, fresh mushrooms have few preservatives, making them a good choice. Aside from this, fresh mushrooms are less expensive than frozen or processed mushrooms.

Personal care segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The application segment is food and beverage, personal care, dietary supplements, and pharmaceuticals. The personal care segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. A dramatic change in people's lifestyles and nutrition habits has occurred over the past two decades. Urbanisation and consumerism contributed to this trend, leading to a rapid increase in the use of artificial and synthetic foods, leading to an increased incidence of lifestyle diseases. Due to this increased awareness of these issues, people are increasingly turning to functional foods and beverages, which are promoted to provide more than basic nutrition; these products are also claimed to lower the risk of disease as well as provide optimal nutrition.

Hypermarkets & supermarkets segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The distribution channel segment is hypermarkets & supermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores, and online sales channels. The hypermarkets & supermarkets segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The market for shiitake mushrooms is dominated by hypermarkets and supermarkets, since these chains have a vast spread network across the country making them easily accessible.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the shiitake mushroom include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The Asia Pacific region witnessed a major share. A growing awareness among consumers regarding the health benefits of shiitake mushrooms has led to the dominance of the shiitake mushroom market in Asia Pacific. The region has also seen an increase in manufacturers and consumers. Furthermore, the shiitake mushroom is native to East Asian countries, including China and Japan, which contributes to its growth.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's shiitake mushroom market size was valued at USD 0.15 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.29 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 to 2030.

There is an increasing demand for vegetarian food and increased production of processed foods as a result of consumer preferences, driving the market. Germany dominates the shiitake mushroom market in Europe as people become more aware of their health benefits.

China

China’s shiitake mushroom market size was valued at USD 0.17 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.33 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2023 to 2030.

To meet the demand of both the domestic and international markets for mushrooms and truffles, China produces the world's largest amount of mushrooms and truffles. The harvesting, growing, processing, and marketing of mushrooms is carried out by over 25 million Chinese farmers.

India

India's shiitake mushroom market size was valued at USD 0.13 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.25 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2023 to 2030.

As Indian customers become more aware of shiitake, golden, oyster, and white button mushrooms, as well as dried and canned mushrooms, the shiitake mushroom industry in the region is expected to grow due to current lifestyle trends and product safety concerns.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of the depression treatment market is mainly driven by rising awareness about the health benefits associated with shiitake mushroom.

