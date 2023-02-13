Global Optical Coatings Market Report 2022 to 2030: Players Include 3M Precision Optics, Ophir Optronics, PPG Industries and JDSU

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Optical Coatings Market, by Product Type, by Application, and By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global optical coatings market is expected to Reach $24,202.12 Million by 2030 from $13,456 Million in 2021.
Optical coating is a deposition of thin layers of films that create interference effects in order to enhance reflection and transmission properties of an optical system.
Optical coatings enhance optical functions and provide protection to optic from harsh environmental conditions. These coatings are produced by using rare earth materials, oxides, and metals
Market Dynamics
Growing demand for reflective coatings in green buildings for heat retention and reducing consumption of energy is expected to bolster the market growth of optical coatings.
Rising demand for consumer electronic goods, coupled with handheld consoles such as camera and tablets are also expected to fuel the market growth of optical coatings. Moreover, increasing use of display windows, heaters, LED displays and instrument displays are again contributing to the market growth of optical coatings.
Technological advancement in the field of optical deposition techniques and fabrications is expected to offer potential opportunities to the market of optical coating.
For instance, in March 2019, Precision Glass & Optics announced the installation of a new optical the monitoring system, the SL-2012A SpectraLock from Eddy Company. The advanced system provides in-situ optical monitoring and rate control to produce single and multi-layered thin films with ultra-precision and accuracy.
The fluctuating price of raw materials used in the optical coatings is expected to hinder the market growth of optical coatings. Moreover, the high cost of R&D involved in the field of optical coatings is also expected to hamper the market growth.
Companies Mentioned:
- 3M Precision Optics
- Ophir Optronics, Ltd.
- PPG Industries
- Janos Technology, Inc.
- Abrisa Technologies
- Denton Vacuum, LLC
- JDSU
- Inrad Optics
- Newport Corporation
- Optical Coatings Japan
Key features of the study:
- This report provides in-depth analysis of the global optical coatings market and provides market size (US$ Million & Tons) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- This study also provides impact analysis of Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic on optical coatings market.
- It profiles key players in the global optical coatings market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology upgradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global optical coatings market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, optical coatings manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the optical coatings market
Report Metrics
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|110
|Forecast Period
|2021 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021
|$13456 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$24202.12 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market Snippet, By Product Type
- Market Snippet, By Application
- Market Snippet, By Region
- Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Supply Side Drivers
- Demand Side Drivers
- Economic Drivers
- Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Regulatory Scenario
- Industry Trend
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- New Product Approvals/Launch
- Promotion and Marketing Initiatives
- Cost Tier Down Analysis
4. Global Optical Coatings Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic
- Impact of Coronavirus - Overview
- Impact Analysis, By Region
5. Global Optical Coatings Market, By Product Type, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Million & Tons)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030 (%
- Segment Trends
- Anti-reflective Coatings
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million & Tons)
- Filter Coatings
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million & Tons)
- Transparent Electrodes
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million & Tons)
- Reflective Coatings
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million & Tons)
- Others
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million & Tons)
6. Global Optical Coatings Market, By Application, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Million & Tons)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2017 and 2030
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030 (%)
- Segment Trends
- Electronics
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million & Tons)
- Defense/security
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million & Tons)
- Infrastructure
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million & Tons)
- Solar
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million & Tons)
- Others
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million & Tons)
7. Global Optical Coatings Market, By Region, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million & Tons)
8. Competitive Landscape
