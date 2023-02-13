Worldwide Probiotics Industry to 2030 - Rising Health-consciousness and Adoption of a Healthy Lifestyle Among Consumers Drives Growth

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Probiotics Market, by Type, by Application, by Ingredient, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Probiotics are the type of functional foods and beverages which help in improving gut functionality and boosting immunity. In addition to this, they help in increasing breaking down of high calorie foods which makes it easier for stomach acids to breakdown complex protein and ease in digestion.

Adoption of healthy lifestyle and increasing health awareness among consumers is expected foster the growth of the market during the forecast period. Diabetic foods are available for various applications such as dietary beverages, ice cream and jellies, dairy products, confectionery, baked products, and others.



Market Dynamics



The global probiotics market has witnessed significant growth in recent past years, owing to the rising health-conscious and adoption of a healthy lifestyle among consumers in the region.

Moreover, growing awareness among consumers regarding health risks associated with excessive consumption of sugary beverages and foods with have high-calorie content is expected to provide lucrative growth to the global probiotics market over the forecast period.



Major players in the global probiotics market are increasing their investment on innovative product launchings, research & development and marketing & promotional activities to capitalize on emerging trends in food & beverage industry. This scenario is expected to fuel the market during the forecast period.



Preventive healthcare includes a healthy lifestyle and dietary choices that help prevent the occurrence of diseases. Awareness regarding preventive healthcare is on the rise due to various factors, such as increasing disposable income, improving the standard of living, and growth in the aging population. Easy availability of information pertaining to preventive healthcare on the internet is also contributing favorably to the rising awareness.

Companies Mentioned

BioGaia AB

Hansen

Groupe Danone S.A.

Nestle S.A.

PROBI AB

Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Mother Dairy

General Mills, Inc.

China-Biotics, Inc.

Yakult Honsha Co., ltd

E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global probiotics market, and provides market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year.

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global probiotics market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics.

The global probiotics market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, probiotics manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global probiotics market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

PEST Analysis

PORTER's Five Forces Analysis

Market Opportunities

Regulatory Scenario

Key Developments

Industry Trend

4. Global Probiotics Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

Overview

Factors Affecting Global Probiotics Market - COVID-19

Impact Analysis

5. Global Probiotics Market, By Type, 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Probiotics Food and Beverages

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)

Probiotics Dietary Supplements

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)

Probiotics Animal Feed

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)

6. Global Probiotics Market, By Application, 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Human Probiotics

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)

Animal Probiotics

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)

7. Global Probiotics Market, By Ingredient, 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Lactobacillus

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)

Streptococcus

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)

Bifidobacterium

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)

8. Global Probiotics Market, By Region, 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Section

