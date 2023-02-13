The Global Tugboats Services Market is forecast to grow by $2720.79 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.28% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tugboats Services Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06250315/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the tugboats services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in maritime trade and fleet size, continuous advancements in maritime sector, and construction and expansion of seaports.



The tugboats services market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Commercial

• Military



By Power Rating

• Less than 1000 HP

• Between 1000 and 2000 HP

• Between 2000 and 5000 HP

• More than 5000 HP



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increase in investment in port infrastructure as one of the prime reasons driving the tugboats services market growth during the next few years. Also, disaster prevention services and growing focus on improving marine transportation safety will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the tugboats services market covers the following areas:

• Tugboats services market sizing

• Tugboats services market forecast

• Tugboats services market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading tugboats services market vendors that include ABB Ltd., BOLUDA CORPORACION MARITIMA S.L., Damen Shipyards Group, FM Global Logistics Sdn Bhd, Fremont Tugboat Co. Inc., Haven Shipping FZE, John Swire and Sons Ltd., KOTUG, Moran Towing Corp., NAIKAI TUG BOAT SERVICE Co. Ltd., Norfolk Tug Co., P and O Maritime Logistics, Pacific Maritime Group Inc., Qatar Navigation QPSC, Sanmar Denizcilik AS, SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc., Tidewater Inc., Whitesea Shipping and Supply LLC FZC, YILDIRIM HOLDING INC., and Gulf Agency Co. Ltd. Also, the tugboats services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06250315/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________