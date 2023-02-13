The Global Next Generation 3D Display Market is forecast to grow by $700.87 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.04% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Next Generation 3D Display Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06248233/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the next generation 3D display market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing advent of VR in gaming, emergence of 3d displays for automotive application, and increasing adoption of 3D displays in advertisement.



The next generation 3D display market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Consumer electronics

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• Others



By Product

• Stereoscopic display

• Volumetric display

• HMD

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing usage of 3D display in medical industry as one of the prime reasons driving the next generation 3D display market growth during the next few years. Also, integration of AR and VR zin customer electronics products and increasing demand for 3D projectors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the next generation 3D display market covers the following areas:

• Next generation 3D display market sizing

• Next generation 3D display market forecast

• Next generation 3D display market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading next generation 3D display market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., AU Optronics Corp., Avalon Holographics Inc., Avegant Corp., Continental AG, CREAL SA, FoVI3D, Holografika Kft., Looking Glass Factory Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Toshiba Corp., VividQ Ltd., SeeReal Technologies SA, Ostendo Technologies Inc., Dimenco BV, and LG Electronics Inc. Also, the next generation 3D display market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

