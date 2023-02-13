Global Security Market Report 2023 to 2030: Players Include Apex Perimeter Protection, Anixter, Perimeter Protection Germany and Johnson Controls

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Security Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By System (Video Surveillance, Access Control Systems), By End-use (Commercial, Industrial), By Service, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global security market size is expected to reach USD 225.21 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2023 to 2030.

The adoption of security systems is increasing as these systems offer high-quality surveillance with optimized distortion.

Illegal activities across the globe and stringent government regulations have led to a surge in the adoption of security systems. For instance, in July 2022, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., an international professional services network, launched Zero Trust Access.



The new managed security service provides a cloud-native approach to securing communications between users on any enterprise application and device, regardless of location. Increasing competition in the market, owing to the introduction of advanced technologies, is driving the need for automation in organizations at various levels.

In addition, the growing number of infrastructures across the globe has resulted in an increased demand for safety systems, such as access control systems and video surveillance systems for real-time monitoring. For instance, in December 2022, PlainID, a cybersecurity firm, unveiled its PlainID Technology Network.



The Network, created in collaboration with PlainID partners, distributes PlainID's cutting-edge technology globally to assist organizations in securely transforming authorization and access control. The increased use of cameras in various locations, such as airports, railway stations, and ports, for security purposes, is driving the demand for high-quality video cameras that enable effective monitoring.

These systems have further been largely used by the military and defense sectors for surveillance purposes. Furthermore, the increasing number of advancements in video capturing is encouraging providers to introduce new updates in minimal time with better quality. This is further creating an opportunity for market growth.



Security Market Report Highlights

The video surveillance systems segment led the industry in 2022 owing to the wide range of applications and efficiency of these systems, such as operational efficiency and improved security at premises

The demand for security systems has been increasing over the years owing to the increasing awareness about safety concerns and the adoption of advanced systems with real-time monitoring support

North America dominated the industryin 2022 and will remain dominant over the forecast period. The governments of various nations, such as the U.S. and Canada, have initiated the implementation of security systems and are emphasizing on cross border safety

The military & defense segment led the industry in 2022. The increased threat of terrorism and cross-border intrusions have impelled the military & defense sectors of various nations to implement the best security systems

The system integration & consulting segment held the largest revenue share in 2022 owing to the increased adoption of sophisticated systems that can collect data on a single platform

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Security Market - Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2 Market Size & Growth Prospects

3.3 Security Market - Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Vendor landscape

3.4 Security Market - Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1 Rise in terrorism and illegal activities across the globe

3.4.1.2 Stringent industry standards and government regulations

3.4.1.3 Increasing smart city infrastructures

3.4.2 Market restraints analysis

3.4.2.1 High cost of security systems

3.5 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.6 Security Market Key Company Analysis

3.7 Security Market - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.8 Security Market - PESTEL Analysis

3.9 Security Market - SWOT Analysis

3.10 Security Market - Market Entry Strategy Analysis



Chapter 4 Security System Outlook

4.1 Security Market Share By System, 2022 & 2030

4.2 Access Control Systems

4.2.1 Access control systems security market, 2017 - 2030

4.3 Alarms & Notification Systems

4.3.1 Alarms & notification systems security market, 2017 - 2030

4.4 Intrusion Detection Systems

4.4.1 Intrusion detection systems security market, 2017 - 2030

4.5 Video Surveillance Systems

4.5.1 Video surveillance systems security market, 2017 - 2030

4.6 Barrier Systems

4.6.1 Barrier systems security market, 2017 - 2030

4.7 Other systems

4.7.1 Other security systems market, 2017 - 2030



Chapter 5 Security Service Outlook

5.1 Security Market Share By Service, 2022 & 2030

5.2 System Integration & Consulting

5.2.1 Security system integration & consulting services market, 2017 - 2030

5.3 Risk Assessment & Analysis

5.3.1 Security risk assessment & analysis services market, 2017 - 2030

5.4 Managed Security Services

5.4.1 Managed security services market, 2017 - 2030

5.5 Maintenance & Support

5.5.1 Maintenance & support security services market, 2017 - 2030



Chapter 6 Security End use Outlook

6.1 Security Market Share By End Use, 2022 & 2030

6.2 Government

6.2.1 Security market in government, 2017 - 2030

6.3 Military & Defense

6.3.1 Security market in military & defense, 2017 - 2030

6.4 Transportation

6.4.1 Security market in transportation, 2017 - 2030

6.5 Commercial

6.5.1 Security market in commercial end use, 2017 - 2030

6.6 Industrial

6.6.1 Security market in industrial end use, 2017 - 2030

6.7 Others

6.7.1 Security market in other end uses, 2017 - 2030



Chapter 7 Security Regional Outlook



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

