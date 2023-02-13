The Global Spacesuit Market is forecast to grow by $183.94 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.28% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Spacesuit Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192691/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the spacesuit market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by implementation of 3D printing technologies, preference for advanced materials, and priority for establishing enhanced connectivity systems.



The spacesuit market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Hybrid suits

• Hard-shell suits

• Soft-shell suits



By Type

• EVA suits

• IVA suits



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the emergence of space travel concept as one of the prime reasons driving the spacesuit market growth during the next few years. Also, development of multipurpose garments and investments in the development of wearable tech glasses will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the spacesuit market covers the following areas:

• Spacesuit market sizing

• Spacesuit market forecast

• Spacesuit market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading spacesuit market vendors that include Axiom Space Inc., David Clark Co., Global Effects Inc., ILC Dover LP, Oceaneering International Inc., Osterreichisches Weltraum Forum, PACIFIC SPACEFLIGHT, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rostec, Sure Safety (India) Ltd., and The Boeing Co. Also, the spacesuit market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192691/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________