SQ, IVVD & ALIZY Class Action Reminders: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Successful Firm, Reminds Investors of Deadlines and to Actively Participate

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies.



Block, Inc. (f/k/a Square Inc.) (NYSE: SQ; SQ2; APT)

Class Period: Block securities between November 4, 2021 and April 4, 2022 (the “Class Period”), including all former shareholders of Afterpay securities who acquired unregistered Block, Inc. Class A common stock (and/or corresponding SQ CHESS Depository Interests (“CDI”)) (“Block Shares” or “Square Securities”) in direct exchange for Afterpay shares pursuant to Block’s January 31, 2022 acquisition and stock-for-stock merger with Afterpay (the “Merger” or “Acquisition”)

Deadline: April 3, 2023

For more info: www.bgandg.com/sq.

The complaint alleges that defendants made certain material misrepresentations and omissions concerning the Merger. Additionally, the complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants: (1) deceived the investing public, including Plaintiff and other Class members, as alleged herein; (2) artificially inflated and maintained the market price of Block securities; and (3) caused Plaintiff and other members of the Class to purchase or otherwise acquire Block securities at artificially inflated prices.

Invivyd, Inc. f/k/a Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVVD)

Class Period: November 29, 2021 - December 14, 2021

Deadline: April 3, 2023

For more info: www.bgandg.com/ivvd.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) the published epitope mapping, structural studies, and sequence analyses which defendants had used to claim ADG20 was effective against the Omicron variant were insufficient, unreliable, and inadequate to make claims of effectiveness of ADG20 against Omicron; (2) that defendants' claims regarding ADG20's efficacy against Omicron lacked a reasonable factual basis; and (3) ADG20 was over 300 times less effective against the Omicron variant as compared to its effectiveness against previous variants.

Allianz SE (OTC: ALIZY)

Class Period: March 9, 2018 - May 17, 2022

Deadline: April 3, 2023

For more info: www.bgandg.com/alizy1.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Allianz did not have effective internal controls; (2) Allianz's subsidiary was involved in substantial fraudulent activity; (3) as a result, Allianz was at an increased risk of regulatory scrutiny; (4) as a result, Allianz was at an increased risk of substantial losses and financial costs; and (5) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

