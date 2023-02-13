The Global Public Transportation Market is forecast to grow by $90.07 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.84% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Public Transportation Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06190021/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the public transportation market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in government funding for transportation, increasing domestic trips for public transportation, and increasing emphasis on vehicular emission reduction.



The public transportation market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Type

• Bus

• Metro

• Suburban rail

• Light rail transit



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the development of hyperloop transportation systems as one of the prime reasons driving the public transportation market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of satellite-based traffic control systems and initiation of self-driving vehicle program will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading public transportation market vendors that include Bay Area Rapid Transit, Chicago Transit Authority, Consat AB, Cubic Corp., Deutsche Bahn AG, FirstGroup plc, Flix SE, London and Partners Ltd., Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, Metro de Madrid SA, Metropolitan Transportation Authority, MTR Corp. Ltd., San Diego Metropolitan Transit System, Seoul Tourism Organization, Sin U Lian Group, Southern California Regional Rail Authority, SRS Travels, Transdev Group SA, VRL Logistics Ltd., and Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority. Also, the public transportation market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

