The Global Magnetic Beads Market is forecast to grow by $1672.62 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.68% during the forecast period

Our report on the magnetic beads market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing application of magnetic beads in medical field, Covid-19 outbreak, and high demand for personalized medicine.



The magnetic beads market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Cell separation

• IVD assay development

• Others



By Type

• Ferrimagnetic

• Superparamagnetic



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the rising use solid-phase magnetic beads technology as one of the prime reasons driving the magnetic beads market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advancements in in-vitro diagnostic and increased usage of solid phase magnetic beads for isolation and detection of biomolecules acts. will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The magnetic beads market covers the following areas:

• Magnetic beads market sizing

• Magnetic beads market forecast

• Magnetic beads market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis includes several leading magnetic beads market vendors that include Advanced BioChemicals LLC, Agilent Technologies Inc., AMS Biotechnology Europe Ltd., Bangs Laboratories Inc., BioChain Institute Inc., CD Bioparticles, Cytiva, Galenvs Sciences Inc., Miltenyi Biotec B.V. and Co. KG, New England Biolabs Inc., Omega Bio tek Inc., Promega Corp., RayBiotech Life Inc., Rockland Immunochemicals Inc., SuZhou NanoMicro Technology Co. Ltd., Takara Bio Inc., Vazyme Biotech Co. Ltd., Vector Laboratories Inc., Xiamen Zeesan Biotech Co. Ltd., and Zymo Research Corp.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

