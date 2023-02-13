2022 Canada Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Report: Featuring Bell, Quebecor, Rogers, Shaw and Telus

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Canada's telecom market is dominated by the facilities-based service providers including Bell, Quebecor, Rogers, Shaw, and Telus. These companies, including their affiliates, account for about 87% of total sector revenue. While the market shares of the top five companies change slightly from year-on-year, merger and acquisition activity results in more significant market share changes.



Over the years there have been some failed deals, including one in late 2020 when Rogers and Altice USA made an unsolicited offer to acquire Cogeco. Under the proposed deal Altice would have bought Cogeco and have sold the Canadian assets to Rogers. Cogeco rejected the takeover bid.



A prolonged an ongoing merger involving Rogers and Shaw is now uncertain on competition grounds. In March 2021, Rogers had acquired Shaw's Class A shares and Class B shares for some CA$26 billion, including about CA$6 billion of debt. The deal was subject to approvals from Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), the Competition Bureau, and the CRTC.

The CRTC approved the deal in March 2022, which has implications for Shaw's unit Freedom Mobile in that final approval includes the requirement that the merged operator divest its wireless business. To this end, Rogers opened talks with potential buyers of Shaw's wireless assets, including mobile spectrum. This would satisfy existing federal policy aimed at ensuring that there was sufficient competition in the mobile market, with at four wireless providers required to be operating in any given area.



Following completion of the deal, Rogers and Shaw planned to merge their telecom and cable operations, becoming a larger company better able to invest in networks upgrades and expansion projects. However, the Competition Bureau remains opposed to the merger.



Key Topics Covered:



Key statistics

Country overview

Telecommunications market

Overview

Regulatory environment

Regulatory authorities

Mobile network developments

Mobile market

Market analysis

Mobile statistics

Mobile infrastructure

Major mobile operators

Mobile content and applications

Fixed-line broadband market

Introduction and statistical overview

Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP)

Other fixed broadband services

Digital economy

E-health

E-Learning

E-commerce

Fixed network operators

Telecommunications infrastructure

Overview of the national telecom network

International infrastructure

Smart grid developments

Appendix Historic data

Glossary of abbreviations

Related reports

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/69pz13

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.