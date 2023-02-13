Global N-Acetylcysteine Market Report to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2028: Players Include Zambon, Pharmazell, Nippon Rika and Wuhan Grand Hoyo

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global N-Acetylcysteine Market By Type, By Application & By Region-Forecast Analysis 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global N-Acetylcysteine Market was valued at USD 1083.78 Million in 2021 and it is expected to reach a value of USD 4236.19 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 21.50% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

Companies Mentioned

Zambon

Moehs

Pharmazell

Nippon Rika

Chengyi Pharma

Wuhan Grand Hoyo

Manus Aktteva Biopharma

Donboo Amino Acid

WUXI ENOVO CHEMICAL

Ningbo Zhenhai Haide Amino Acid

Xinyi Hanling Biological Engineering

Acetylcysteine (NAT) is a drug used to treat acetaminophen overdoses and to thin down thick mucus in people with chronic respiratory conditions like pneumonia and bronchitis. It is used to treat lactobezoar in babies. It can be injected, ingested, or inhaled as a mist.

Many people consume it as a dietary supplement. It raises glutathione levels, an antioxidant that balances the harmful breakdown products of paracetamol, to prevent paracetamol overdose. It functions as a mucolytic when inhaled by thinning mucus. These factors will drive its demand in the global market during the forecast period.



Segments covered in this report



The Global N-Acetylcysteine Market is segmented based on the Component, Type, Application, and Region. Based on the Type, the Global N-Acetylcysteine Market is segmented as Spray and Tracheal Drip and Tablet.

Based on the Application, the Global N-Acetylcysteine Market is segmented as Medicine, Nutritional Supplements, and Tablet. Based on Region it is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MEA.



Driver



The market is anticipated to profit from growing acetaminophen intoxication treatment demand as well as expanding N-acetylcysteine usage in the healthcare sector. Both the demand for acetaminophen and the occurrences of paracetamol overdose are sharply rising.

In fact, the rate of paracetamol overdose is higher than the rate of paracetamol itself in countries like the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. For instance, the number of paracetamols poisoning cases has increased by more than 40% in the UK and Australia over the past ten years.

One of the main causes of the increase in paracetamol poisoning is the drug's widespread availability as an over-the-counter medication worldwide. The maintenance or restoration of low glutathione levels in the liver, which enhance non-toxic paracetamol metabolism, depends on N-acetylcysteine.



Restraint



A few of the adverse effects of acetylcysteine include flu-like symptoms, fever, stomatitis, nausea, vomiting, rhinorrhea, bronchospasm, anaphylactoid responses, rashes, impaired vision, bradycardia, syncope, thrombocytopenia, and convulsions. Potentially fatal, rare cardiac or respiratory arrest.

While being taken, acetylcysteine inhalation solution may interact negatively or adversely with other drugs, vitamins, or herbal remedies. Taking this medication by mouth can also lead to mouth sores and runny noses.

The patient must receive the proper dosage; otherwise, serious side effects may result. The likelihood of serious side effects and problems not mentioned with the oral formulation of NAC is increased with the intravenous formulation.

Therefore, doctors should be cognizant of these potential problems while choosing which formulation to deliver. These negative consequences will limit its expansion over the foreseeable period.



Market Trends



N-acetylcysteine has been licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat the liver side effects brought on by an excess of the anti-inflammatory drug Tylenol (acetaminophen). Additionally, it helps persons with cystic fibrosis or Tracheal Drip obstructive pulmonary disease release the thick mucus in their lungs (COPD). For companies in the global market, these developments will present profitable growth prospects.

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 127 Forecast Period 2021 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $1083.78 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $4236.19 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.5% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7v2cxa-n?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment