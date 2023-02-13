The Global Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market is forecast to grow by $22.49 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.68% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06024389/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing prevalence of diabetes and growing number of government programs, product launches, and increasing demand for non-invasive procedures.



The non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Wearable

• Non-wearable



By End-user

• Home care settings

• Hospitals

• Clinics



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the growing focus on collaborations for business expansion as one of the prime reasons driving the non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market growth during the next few years. Also, integration of AI and radar technology in glucose monitoring and growing funding for non-invasive glucose monitoring technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market covers the following areas:

• Non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market sizing

• Non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market forecast

• Non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG, BlueSemi, BoydSense SAS, Cnoga, Dexcom Inc., DiaMonTech AG, Eser Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gluco Rx Ltd., GlucoTrack Inc., Informed Data Systems Inc. and One Drop., Medtronic Plc, Meta Materials Inc., Nemaura Medical Inc., Platinum Equity Advisors LLC, Rite Aid Corp., Taiwan Biophotonic Co., Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. Also, the non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

