2023 Financial Newslink Global Trends Database: Expertly Selected, Edited and Linked Key Intelligence

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "OnlyStrategic Financial Newslink Global Trends Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This database of 80,000 articles contains expertly selected, edited and linked key intelligence worldwide from source with new articles added each week.
The target strategic intelligence is worldwide market news and trends which can be accessed for reports by date range, continent, country, company, trade associations, and regulators - covering Insurance and Banking results, research, mergers & acquisitions, regulatory aspects, senior appointments, and relevant IT/InsurTech/FinTech in a business application context - thus building a bridge at strategic level to enable market and IT trends to be viewed together.
The database enables users to identify their specific interests by speedy advanced self-service to quickly form a report of selected articles which can then be emailed or printed. An individual word search also immediately reveals articles on key subjects, such as Solvency II, cyber, and InsurTech/FinTech trends.
The service is ideal for students and Continuous Professional Development (CPD) through to senior management needing to quickly compile a competitor analysis or specific trend overview. It complements and adds value in a market context to a company's internal data/analytics-a major aid to better decision making across the company.
The database acts as an invaluable research tool for market players, and IT suppliers (established and start-ups). Pricing is on a sliding scale to ensure multiple use is available at an economic price with an annual licence renewal - it can be by individual, group, corporate, institutional, or association.
Key Topics Covered:
Groups
- UK - London Market, Other IT News, Research, Publications and Surveys
- UK - General, Personal and Commercial
- UK - Life, Pensions and Financial Services
Regions
- West & Central Europe > United Kingdom
- North America
- Middle East
- Latin America
- Indian Subcontinent
- East Europe - West Asia
- Bermuda-Caribbean
- Asia Pacific
- Africa
