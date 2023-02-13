The Global Non-Metallic Pipes Market is forecast to grow by $25.88 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.72% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Non-Metallic Pipes Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05973173/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the non-metallic pipes market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing use of non-metallic pipes in water supply projects, significant benefits offered by non-metallic pipes over metallic pipes, and increasing demand for non-metallic pipes in oil and gas industry.



The non-metallic pipes market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Water supply

• Sewage systems

• Agricultural

• Oil and gas



By Product

• PVC pipes

• Concrete pipes

• HDPE pipes

• Reinforced composite pipes



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the advances in material use and technology as one of the prime reasons driving the non-metallic pipes market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing focus on inorganic growth strategies and growing use of mechanical coupling will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the non-metallic pipes market covers the following areas:

• Non-metallic pipes market sizing

• Non-metallic pipes market forecast

• Non-metallic pipes market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading non-metallic pipes market vendors that include Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., Aliaxis Group SA, Astral Ltd., Atkore Inc., Cangzhou Mingzhu Plastic Co. Ltd., Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, Contech Engineered Solutions LLC, Finolex Industries Ltd., Jiangxi Madison Pipe Industry Co. Ltd., J-M Manufacturing Co., Lane Enterprises Inc., Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV, Pacific Corrugated Pipe Co., Prinsco Inc., Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., THOMPSON PIPE GROUP, Wienerberger AG, Yahoo Inc, and China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd. Also, the non-metallic pipes market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



