AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report January 2023

| Source: Association of Equipment Manufacturers Association of Equipment Manufacturers

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, UNITED STATES

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 January YTD - JanuaryBeginning
Inventory
 20232022%Chg 20232022%ChgJan 2023
2WD Farm Tractors        
 < 40 HP8,02310,396-22.8 8,02310,396-22.894,525
 40 < 100 HP3,8084,058-6.2 3,8084,058-6.230,035
 100+ HP1,8371,49622.8 1,8371,49622.88,279
 Total 2WD Farm Tractors13,66815,950-14.3 13,66815,950-14.3132,839
4WD Farm Tractors219224-2.2 219224-2.2406
Total Farm Tractors13,88716,174-14.1 13,88716,174-14.1133,245
Self-Prop Combines477205132.7 477205132.71,080
          
The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment.  Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.  
