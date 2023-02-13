Global Smart Windows Materials Markets 2023 - 2027: Focus on Electrochromic, Photochromic, Thermochromic, SPD, PDLC and Emerging Technologies

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Windows Materials Markets: 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher is the leading industry analyst firm providing coverage of the smart windows materials and systems sectors, having published market analysis in this area for over a decade.

This report identifies the opportunities for materials sold into smart windows markets.



This new materials focused study:

Provides forecasts of smart windows materials breakouts by type of material (electrochromic, photochromic, thermochromic, SPD, PDLC and emerging technologies) in both volume (square meters) and value ($ millions) terms and by end user markets ( construction, automotive, public transportation and aerospace).

Predicts the commercial implications of the research on self-dimming materials being carried out around the world as technologists identify materials and techniques for smart window platforms that will lead to decreased cost, increased durability, and enhanced features for smart windows.

Discusses how materials strategies can help reduce the cost of smart windows, which has long been considered the key impediment to further market penetration.

Analyzes the role for polymer-based substrates in the smart windows sector and as a key enablers for retrofitted smart windows.

The publisher believes that this report will be a must-read for marketing, business development, and product management executives in the following sectors:

Smart windows manufacturers

Conventional windows suppliers

Flat glass products

Specialty chemicals, polymer and smart material firms

Construction and architectural firms

Energy management companies

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Technology & Materials Assessment



3 Market Opportunities and Resistance Factors



4 Forecasts



5 Forward Outlook



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n8bskr-windows?w=12



About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.