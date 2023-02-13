UPDATE - Indigenous-led Governing Council will guide 4th annual Indigenous Partnerships Success Showcase

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The development of this year’s Indigenous Partnerships Success Showcase (IPSS), which will be held on June 1 & 2, 2023 in Vancouver, will be guided by a Governing Council of leaders spanning numerous sectors and diverse geographies of Canada. Led by Chair Ian Campbell, Hereditary Chief of the Squamish Nation, the Council will provide guidance on the event’s agenda and themes, ensuring they are fulsome, meaningful, and relevant to today’s thought leaders and innovators from coast-to-coast.



Membertou Chief Terry Paul was a speaker at last year’s showcase and is returning as a member of the council this year.

“IPSS is an inclusive conference that reaches below the surface to reveal real experiences and insights of Indigenous business and opportunities. As a speaker at the 2022 IPSS event, I felt compelled to join the Governing Council to support the 2023 event,” says Chief Paul.

Ombrielle Neria is Communications & External Relations Director for the Tahltan Central Government in Northern British Columbia.

“The Indigenous Partnership Success Showcase (IPSS) is an event and experience unlike any other,” Neria says. “The event warmly welcomes speakers and participants to share their unique successes and challenges candidly and seeks to inspire other Indigenous-led partnerships to do the same. We are working together to set new pathways forward which benefit our society as a whole and future generations to come. I deeply appreciate the ability to join this team and look forward to collaboratively shaping another amazing year for IPSS.”

Hope Regimbald is an ESG practitioner and Stakeholder Relations Lead with LNG Canada.

“The IPSS has an important place in the conversations happening in Canada right now,” Regimbald says. “Where Indigenous priorities, stories and issues are at the centre of the conversation, Indigenous people should be informing the content. I’m honoured to join the Governing Council and to have this opportunity to contribute.”

The Showcase’s 2023 Governing Council members include:

Chief Ian Campbell – Council Chair. A Hereditary Chief of the Squamish Nation, Ian served the Nation as an elected councillor for 16 years. He was the lead negotiator on a number of resource projects, including Woodfibre LNG, and was instrumental in the founding of MST Development Corporation.

– Council Chair. A Hereditary Chief of the Squamish Nation, Ian served the Nation as an elected councillor for 16 years. He was the lead negotiator on a number of resource projects, including Woodfibre LNG, and was instrumental in the founding of MST Development Corporation. Neegann Aaswaakshin is Saulteaux of the Anishinaabe Nation, a member of Fishing Lake First Nation in Saskatchewan – Treaty No. 4, and Bear Clan. Neegann advises on business development and negotiates and coordinates development projects and partnerships.

is Saulteaux of the Anishinaabe Nation, a member of Fishing Lake First Nation in Saskatchewan – Treaty No. 4, and Bear Clan. Neegann advises on business development and negotiates and coordinates development projects and partnerships. Donovan J . Alexis is a Stoney Nakota from Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation in Treaty 6 Territory. Known by Josh, he is a recording artist and entrepreneur, and has previously served as an elected official for his Nation.

. is a Stoney Nakota from Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation in Treaty 6 Territory. Known by Josh, he is a recording artist and entrepreneur, and has previously served as an elected official for his Nation. Amber Boudreau is Vice-President of the Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation, which facilitates Indigenous investment and equity share ownership in natural resource, telecommunications, agriculture, transportation, and related infrastructure. She is a member of the Red Rock Indian Bank in Northwestern Ontario and has a background in banking.

is Vice-President of the Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation, which facilitates Indigenous investment and equity share ownership in natural resource, telecommunications, agriculture, transportation, and related infrastructure. She is a member of the Red Rock Indian Bank in Northwestern Ontario and has a background in banking. Justin Bull is a Sauder School of Business lecturer and leads the Sustainability and Ethics Group. He is also the academic director of the Masters of Engineering Leadership and Masters of Health Leadership and Policy programs in the Faculty of Applied Science at UBC. Economic Reconciliation is a focus of his work.

is a Sauder School of Business lecturer and leads the Sustainability and Ethics Group. He is also the academic director of the Masters of Engineering Leadership and Masters of Health Leadership and Policy programs in the Faculty of Applied Science at UBC. Economic Reconciliation is a focus of his work. Courtnee Clark is from the Nlaka’pamux Nation in BC’s southern Interior and is a member of the Lower Nicola Indian Band. She is Development Manager with indigenous-owned Lu’ma Development Management.

is from the Nlaka’pamux Nation in BC’s southern Interior and is a member of the Lower Nicola Indian Band. She is Development Manager with indigenous-owned Lu’ma Development Management. Bill Lomax is a member of the Gitxsan Nation in BC. A wealth management professional, he works in the US to empower Native American Tribes with financial strategies and education, enabling long-term economic growth.

is a member of the Gitxsan Nation in BC. A wealth management professional, he works in the US to empower Native American Tribes with financial strategies and education, enabling long-term economic growth. Kelsea MacNeil leads strategic communications and business development for the Membertou First Nation.

leads strategic communications and business development for the Membertou First Nation. Shannin Metatawabin is Cree/Inninow from Fort Albany First Nation of the Mushkegowuk Nation. He previously served as the Executive Director of the Ontario First Nations Technical Services Corporation and as the Manager of Aboriginal Affairs and Sustainability with De Beers Canada. He was appointed Chief Executive Officer at NACCA in November 2016.

is Cree/Inninow from Fort Albany First Nation of the Mushkegowuk Nation. He previously served as the Executive Director of the Ontario First Nations Technical Services Corporation and as the Manager of Aboriginal Affairs and Sustainability with De Beers Canada. He was appointed Chief Executive Officer at NACCA in November 2016. Ombrielle Neria currently serves as the Communications & External Relations Director for the Tahltan Central Government in Northern British Columbia. Ombrielle has a diverse background in developing and executing complex communications strategies, strategic planning, negotiations, and program development.

currently serves as the Communications & External Relations Director for the Tahltan Central Government in Northern British Columbia. Ombrielle has a diverse background in developing and executing complex communications strategies, strategic planning, negotiations, and program development. Chief Terry Paul has been Chief of the Membertou First Nation in Nova Scotia for the last 38 years. He negotiated Mik’maq equity ownership in North America’s largest shellfish producer. He travelled to IPSS in 2022 to present a keynote address.

has been Chief of the Membertou First Nation in Nova Scotia for the last 38 years. He negotiated Mik’maq equity ownership in North America’s largest shellfish producer. He travelled to IPSS in 2022 to present a keynote address. Hope Regimbald is an ESG practitioner working in energy projects, currently Stakeholder Relations Lead with LNG Canada based in Kitimat. She co-founded the Indigenous Leadership Circle, a group of Indigenous business leaders mentoring the next generation of Indigenous talent in Canada.

is an ESG practitioner working in energy projects, currently Stakeholder Relations Lead with LNG Canada based in Kitimat. She co-founded the Indigenous Leadership Circle, a group of Indigenous business leaders mentoring the next generation of Indigenous talent in Canada. Debbie Reid is Indigenous Policy Manager for Facebook Canada and a member of the Skownan First Nation – Treaty 2 in Manitoba. She has worked with various Indigenous government and advocacy organizations and as a senior official in the Federal Public Service of Canada.

is Indigenous Policy Manager for Facebook Canada and a member of the Skownan First Nation – Treaty 2 in Manitoba. She has worked with various Indigenous government and advocacy organizations and as a senior official in the Federal Public Service of Canada. Karen Restoule is Ojibwe from Dokis First Nation. She co-founded BOLD Realities, a non-profit advancing economic reconciliation. She works in change leadership, policy development and implementation, and Indigenous relations.

is Ojibwe from Dokis First Nation. She co-founded BOLD Realities, a non-profit advancing economic reconciliation. She works in change leadership, policy development and implementation, and Indigenous relations. Johnna Sparrow is a member of the Musqueam First Nation and is currently that Nation’s Indigenous Relations Advisory in Development. In that role, she leads a team working in development and municipal process with the Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh First Nations.



Full biographies and photos can be see here.

In addition to patron sponsor GCT Global Container Terminals, IPSS is also being made possible through the support of companies such as Enbridge Inc., TELUS, Beedie Development, and Teck Resources, as well as other valued sponsors.

The 2023 event will feature a range of topics from across all sectors and industries in the Canadian economy.

Tickets may be purchased here.

