The Global RFID Tags for Livestock Management Market is forecast to grow by $880.8 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.75% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global RFID Tags for Livestock Management Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05893486/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the RFID tags for livestock management market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by regulations regarding animal welfare, emphasis on reducing methane emissions from livestock, and government regulations on transition to RFID tags.



The RFID tags for livestock management market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Cattle

• Goats and sheep

• Others



By Application

• Passive

• Active



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing adoption of automation in livestock units as one of the prime reasons driving the RFID tags for livestock management market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing adoption of RFID in smart farming applications and increasing adoption of cloud technologies to improve dairy production in livestock units will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the RFID tags for livestock management market covers the following areas:

• Rfid tags for livestock management market sizing

• Rfid tags for livestock management market forecast

• Rfid tags for livestock management market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading RFID tags for livestock management market vendors that include Allflex Group, Bartronics India Ltd., CoreRFID Ltd., Dalton Tags, Datamars SA, eAgile Inc., Essen Computers Ltd., GAO RFID Inc., HID Global Corp., Impinj Inc., Ketchum Mfg. Co., Mojix Inc., National Band and Tag Co., NXP Semiconductors NV, Omnia Technologies Pvt. Ltd., RFID Inc., Siemens AG, Tag Factory, Zebra Technologies Corp., and ID Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Also, the RFID tags for livestock management market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05893486/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________