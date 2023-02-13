GuideOne Foundation Awards over $150,000 in Grants to Charitable Organizations in 2022

WEST DES MOINES, IOWA, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GuideOne Foundation, the philanthropic arm of GuideOne Insurance, announced today that it distributed grants totaling more than $150,000 to 40 charities in 2022, meeting a critical milestone toward fulfilling its mission to help make positive change possible®.

The foundation was established in 1998 to provide financial assistance to charitable organizations that positively develop, enhance and impact the communities where GuideOne employees live and work. It does this by making grants to 501(c)(3) organizations where GuideOne employees are involved or that offer volunteer opportunities in which GuideOne employees can participate. In 2022, GuideOne employees reported volunteering more than 1,600 hours.

“The work of GuideOne Foundation is at the heart of our company culture,” said GuideOne Insurance President & CEO and GuideOne Foundation President Bernie Hengesbaugh. “GuideOne has always been committed to driving positive change, and we’re able to do that thanks to the generous spirit of our employees, who make individual contributions to the foundation each year during our charitable giving campaign and help nominate and select organizations to receive grant dollars.”

In 2022, GuideOne employees donated more than $140,000 during the week-long campaign in October. Those gifts, combined with the company’s charitable contribution to the foundation, are invested and redistributed each year to nonprofits in Iowa and across the country that focus on health, human services and education. A list of the charities that received grants is available at https://g1.guideone.com/guideone-foundation_2022-grantees.

“GuideOne also makes a point of giving back through company-sponsored volunteer activities and donation drives throughout the year,” Hengesbaugh added. “In December, for example, we partnered with the Des Moines Public Schools to provide winter coats, boots, sweatshirts and hygiene items to 300 underserved students as part of our fourth annual Giving Tree event. It’s that kind of generosity that sets the GuideOne Family apart.”

About GuideOne Insurance Company

GuideOne Insurance Company supports our policyholders’ goals by providing Nimble Solutions for Niche Needs®. GuideOne reached $1.06B in written premium in 2021, driven by a diverse portfolio of property and liability insurance and risk management solutions. Our company is guided by our mission — We Help Make Positive Change Possible® — by protecting the people who strengthen and support our communities. Rated “A-” (Excellent) by industry analyst AM Best, GuideOne’s corporate headquarters are located in West Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, visit www.guideone.com.

About GuideOne Foundation

As the philanthropic arm of GuideOne Insurance Company, GuideOne Foundation has long promoted the company’s commitment to help make positive change possible®. Since 1998, GuideOne Foundation has provided financial assistance in the form of grants to 501(c)(3) organizations that positively develop, enhance and impact the communities where GuideOne team members live and work. In 2022, the GuideOne Foundation awarded more than $150,000 to 40 nonprofits in Iowa and across the United States. Learn more at www.guideone.com/about-us/guideone-foundation.