Automatic Cattle Waterer Market Value is Expected to Increase from US$ 560 Million in 2023 to US$ 975 Million by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automatic cattle waterer market is predicted to be worth US$ 560 million in 2023 and US$ 975 million by 2033. The sales of automatic cattle waterers are predicted to increase at a CAGR of 5.7% during the projection period.The demand for automatic cattle waterers is influenced by governmental regulations and requirements for the quality of food. Sustainable development objectives are supported by the government, and customers are becoming more conscientious about the environmental impact of their purchases.

Agricultural productivity has reportedly increased for farmers that use automatic cattle waterers or other livestock and monitoring devices to keep their animals in better condition. As a result, to successfully manage animal health, farmers and cattle producers all over the globe are employing automatic cattle waterers.

Milk is an essential source of protein, especially for infants and the elderly. They also improve and diversify diets. These factors are likely to propel the demand for automatic cattle waterers to increase throughout the projected period. The usage of automatic cattle waterers is encouraged by these elements. The market has expanded as a consequence of the key companies' use of cutting-edge technology, which has increased sales of automatic cattle waterers.

The most important and expensive parts are employed in the creation of automatic cattle waterers. As a result, it is anticipated that over the forecast period, sales of automatic cattle waterers are likely to be constrained by the high cost of the equipment.

Key Takeaways from the Automatic Cattle Waterer Market

By 2033, the United States is expected to surpass US$ 156.8 million and reach a revenue share of over 29.6%.

Germany is likely to surpass a valuation of US$ 91.2 million from the sale of automatic cattle waterers by 2033.

By 2033, the market in the United Kingdom is expected to reach US$ 87.1 Million.

During the forecast period, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to shape up with a significant CAGR.

By 2033, it is expected that China's market for automatic cattle waterers is likely to exceed US$ 83.7 million.

By 2033, it is projected that Japan's market for automatic cattle waterers is likely to be worth US$ 27.2 million.

Competition Alert! Low-cost Alternatives vs Quality yet Costly Waterers

Due to the relatively low concentration of large- and small-scale businesses at a global level, the market is less fragmented. One of the underlying reasons behind the fragmented nature is the availability of low-cost alternatives. However, the established players see this aspect of competition as an opportunity to invest significant funds in research and development. As a result, they are able to provide cutting-edge solutions that increase productivity while lowering costs. To save costs and boost the productivity of cow feeders, automation and system integration remain crucial components.

Recent Developments in the Automatic Cattle Waterer Market:

In July 2020, DeLaval announced that it had acquired milkrite | InterPuls (UK) from Avon Rubber. milkrite | InterPuls, a market leader that offers comprehensive milking point solutions to dairy farmers throughout the world, is likely to operate autonomously inside the DeLaval company.

In December 2020, BouMatic unveiled the OneView management solution for their Gemini milking robot. Customers get rapid access to the robot using OneView, which also provides a performance overview for the robot, herd, and cow.

In June 2021, Nedap N.V. unveiled PrecisionCOW in association with renowned breeding technology and cattle genetics company Cogent Breeding (UK). This system tracks each cow's location, health, and reproductive status throughout the day.



Segments covered in the report

By Waterer Type:

Electrically Heated Stock Waterers

Low-energy Stock Waterers

Alternate Energy Waterers

Thawing Frozen Automatic Waterers

By Distribution Channel:

Direct Sales

Agro Stores

By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



