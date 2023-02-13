Michelin: Availability of the 2022 Annual Results Guide

English French

Clermont-Ferrand, February 13, 2023



AVAILABILITY OF THE 2022 ANNUAL RESULTS GUIDE

Michelin published its 2022 Annual Results Guide on its website today, February 13, 2023.

The document is available for consultation in the Finance section of the Company’s website.

The Annual Results Guide contains the following documents:

Report of the Managing Chairman

Financial Highlights

Consolidated Financial Statements

