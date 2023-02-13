Michelin: Availability of the 2022 Annual Results Guide

Clermont-Ferrand, February 13, 2023
AVAILABILITY OF THE 2022 ANNUAL RESULTS GUIDE
Michelin published its 2022 Annual Results Guide on its website today, February 13, 2023.
The document is available for consultation in the Finance section of the Company’s website.
The Annual Results Guide contains the following documents:
- Report of the Managing Chairman
- Financial Highlights
- Consolidated Financial Statements
Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin
23, Place des Carmes Dechaux
63000 Clermont-Ferrand
France
Attachment