Hyperscale Data Centres Market: An In-depth Analysis from 2018-2027, Highlighting Key Players, Types, Applications, Regional Trends, Opportunities, Challenges, and Risk Factors in the Competitive Landscape | Douglas Insights

Douglas, Isle Of Man, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hyperscale data centre market is emerging strong. The data centre offers a scalable and unified architecture for supporting cloud infrastructure. It is designed by building small and individual servers called nodes that provide exceptional networking, computing and storage solutions to enterprises. The nodes are operated and combined as a single entity. More nodes can be added to the cluster to expand the basic infrastructure. This form of data centre is widely embraced by organisations worldwide, including industry giants like Google and Amazon. Hence, the increasing demand for Hyperscale data centres has made them one of the fastest-growing technology services in the IT world.

As the landscape becomes competitive, existing and emerging industry players must collect crucial insights. And this is precisely why Douglas Insights has added the Hyperscale data centres’ research reports to its comparison engine. Market analysts can compare and evaluate reports by price, the number of pages, table of contents and publisher rating. This comparison can provide valuable insights into market share, size, growth drivers, challenges and opportunities.

The Hyperscale data centre market is expected to register a compound annual growth rate of 25.9 per cent. The rise in demand for Hyperscale data centres is attributed to multiple factors, such as the need for data centre colocation facilities. Colocation can lower CAPEX (capital expenditure) on infrastructure while improving the connectivity needed for operational services.

The Hyperscale data centres adoption is likely to decrease the total cost of ownership because of the optimal utilisation of hardware infrastructure, effective workload system allocation and process transformation. Hyperscale data centres are commonly used in colocation data centres because of their superior performance and low cost. Hence, as more enterprises go online, the demand for managed hosting services will increase, simultaneously increasing the demand for Hyperscale data centres.

Other trends that are expected to drive and support the growth of the Hyperscale data centre market are innovations in infrastructure. Over the years, numerous innovations for efficient infrastructure adoption, such as racks, have been modified with more flexibility. Furthermore, blade servers are expected to be replaced by micro servers and traditional storage with flash storage.

Factors like demand for data centres to improve customer experiences and productivity are also among the vital contributors to Hyperscale data centre market growth. Improving operational efficiency and productivity will positively impact the market demand.

Energy efficiency is yet another key market driver as enterprises across industries strive to increase their energy efficiency. Businesses are seeking data centres that utilise minimal energy and are eco-friendly. Therefore, this is expected to propel the demand for energy-efficient Hyperscale data centres.

China and the US are the market leaders in the Hyperscale data centres market. Both these countries dominated the market in 2021 in terms of investments. Nearly 40 per cent of the Hyperscale data centre projects were collectively witnessed in both countries. Moreover, companies like Google, AWS, Microsoft and Facebook have invested billions of dollars in the US in the Hyperscale data centres market. Likewise, investments in China for Hyperscale data centre development projects are made by Tencent, Alibaba, VIVO, IQIYI, Bilibili, ByteDance, Baidu and AWS.

Besides China and the US, other countries actively investing in the Hyperscale data centres market are Brazil, Mexico and Chile. Brazil is the leader in Latin America, with the highest number of investments in the Hyperscale data centres market. Though the initial investment cost for Hyperscale data centres is high and may act as a constraint, the increasing cloud dependency may offer remunerative opportunities for Hyperscale data centre market growth.

Countries Covered in the report are as below:

North America - United States, Canada, and Mexico

Europe - United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific - China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

Latin America - Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa - Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

