The Global Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market is forecast to grow by 32994.82 th t during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.67% during the forecast period

Our report on the nitrogenous fertilizer market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in demand from developing countries, growth in fertilizer industry, and reduction in arable land.



The nitrogenous fertilizer market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Liquid

• Dry

• Others



By Product

• Urea

• NPK

• CAN and AN

• DAP and MAP

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the adoption of precision farming as one of the prime reasons driving the nitrogenous fertilizer market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing preference for hydroponics and increasing ammonia production capacity will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the nitrogenous fertilizer market covers the following areas:

• Nitrogenous fertilizer market sizing

• Nitrogenous fertilizer market forecast

• Nitrogenous fertilizer market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading nitrogenous fertilizer market vendors that include AB Achema, Acron Group, Agropolychim AD, CF Industries Holdings Inc., KBR Inc., LSB Industries, OCI NV, Petrokemija D.D., PhosAgro Group of Companies, PJSC Togliattiazot, Qatar Fertiliser Co., Saudi Arabian Mining Co., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Sinochem Group Co. Ltd., The Mosaic Co., Uralchem JSC, EuroChem Group AG, Koch Industries Inc., Nutrien Ltd., and Yara International ASA. Also, the nitrogenous fertilizer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

