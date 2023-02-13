Intetics Awarded the IAOP’s 2022 Excellence in Strategic Partnerships for Scaling Desk-Net Multi-Functional Editorial Management Platform

NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

IAOP announced the 2022 Excellence in Strategic Partnerships results: Intetics was awarded the IAOP’s 2022 Excellence in Strategic Partnerships for scaling Desk-Net multi-functional editorial management platform. The company was recognized for demonstrating excellence in collaboration, innovation, and outcomes.



To be considered for recognition, companies must complete the optional application section of the 2022 Global Outsourcing 100 list, for which Intetics was selected for the 16th time in 2022.



The Global Outsourcing 100 recognizes the world’s best outsourcing service providers and advisors. This list is based on applications received, and the judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology. The methodology includes a review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.



“True collaboration is essential to any successful partnership. We see this every year in our Global Outsourcing 100 applicants contributing their success to strategic partnerships. For that, IAOP is thrilled to congratulate Intetics as a recipient of the 2022 Excellence in Strategic Partnerships Recognition.”

Debi Hamill, IAOP CEO



Commissioned by Desk-Net, Intetics Offshore Dedicated Team ® developed an editorial management tool and started to provide its ongoing support. The project aims to help publishing houses plan their editorial departments’ work: arranging appointments, managing stories, and coordinating staff. In the beginning, the developed system focused on the news industry only. Over time, it was expanded to accommodate communications teams and large organizations to meet their publishing demands. After the release, a secure, web-based system reached 200+ clients with 20K+ monthly active users.



“Recognition of our 10+ years of fruitful cooperation with Desk-Net is a great honor for the company and the project team. We’ll continue implementing innovative solutions to enhance our client’s business and ensure a win-win outcome for the partnership. Thanks to IAOP for trusting us all these years.”

Boris Kontsevoi, Intetics CEO and President



About IAOP



IAOP is the global association that brings customers, providers, and advisors together in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment to promote professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence in improving business service models and outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider, or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. Visit www.IAOP.org .

About Intetics



Intetics is a leading global technology company focused on the creation and operation of effective distributed technology teams aimed at turnkey software product development, digital transformation, quality assurance, and data processing. Based on a proprietary business model of Remote In-Sourcing®, proprietary Predictive Software Engineering framework, advanced Quality Management Platform, measurable SLAs, and unparalleled methodology for talent recruitment and retention, Intetics enables IT rich, innovative organizations to capitalize on available global talent and Intetics’ in-depth engineering expertise. At Intetics, our outcomes do not just meet clients’ expectations, they have been exceeding them for our 28+ years in business. Intetics is ISO 9001 (quality) and ISO 27001 (security) certified. The company’s innovation and growth achievements are reflected in winning prestigious Inc 5000, Software 500, CRN 100, Deloitte Technology Fast 50, GSA, Stevie People’s Choice, Clutch, ACQ5 and European IT Excellence awards, and inclusion into IAOP Best Global Outsourcing 100 list. You can find more information at https://intetics.com .

