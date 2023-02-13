The Global Coated Abrasives Market is forecast to grow by $3,979.66 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.44% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Coated Abrasives Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02911111/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the coated abrasives market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for PSA-backed coated abrasives, rising demand from electronics and transportation industries, and strong demand for semi-friable aluminum oxide-based products.



The coated abrasives market is segmented as below:

By Grain Type

• Aluminum oxide

• Ceramic

• Silicon carbide

• Alumina zirconia

• Others



By Backing Material

• Fiber

• Paper

• Cloth

• Polyester

• Others



By Application Material

• Transportation

• Machinery

• Metal fabrication

• Consumer goods

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of China as a major consumer and producer as one of the prime reasons driving the coated abrasives market growth during the next few years. Also, production value chain incorporating forward integration and cutting tool applications on the rise will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the coated abrasives market covers the following areas:

• Coated abrasives market sizing

• Coated abrasives market forecast

• Coated abrasives market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading coated abrasives market vendors that include 3M Co., Ammega Group BV, Arc Abrasives Inc., BARTON International, DEERFOS Co. Ltd., Fandeli International Corp., Gemtex Abrasives, Hermes Schleifmittel GmbH, Jiangsu Sanling Abrasive Co. Ltd., Johnson Abrasives Co. Inc., KLINGSPOR AG, Mirka Ltd., Murugappa Group, Napoleon Abrasives S.p.a., Saint Gobain, SAK ABRASIVES Ltd., Swajit Abrasives Pvt. Ltd., VSM AG, WEEM Abrasives, and Robert Bosch GmbH. Also, the coated abrasives market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

