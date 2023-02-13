Retail Industry Trend Opportunity Profiles 2023: Key Transformations in Customer Experience and Shopping Platforms Enabling Growth and Innovation to 2030

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trend Opportunity Profiles: Future of Retail (Second Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This series features novel business approaches and innovations in the retail space. It is a set of profiles that illustrate the trends offering holistic and interactive experiences for customers as well as convenience and benefits to retailers. To develop a business ecosystem that delivers high customer engagement, companies are investing in advanced customer interaction technologies that center on mobile apps as a platform for sales, voice-activated shopping services, and AR/VR-enabled online stores.

In consideration of the exponential growth online retail is experiencing, this study discusses the generational influence of convenience over price; hence companies are adopting strategies such as delivery within 30-minutes, reserve online purchases offline, and pop-up shops.

The study covers growth opportunities in key sectors such as fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), retail, ICT, construction, industrial, mobility, supply chain and logistics, and business and financial services. By offering exemplary use cases, this report guides companies on ways to incorporate critical trends into their business and suggests opportunities that will foster growth.



Key Topics Covered:





Trend Opportunity Profiles

Dropshipping

Mobile-first Retail

Voice-assisted Shopping

Virtual Storefronts

Pop-up Stores Shaping Retail Real Estate

30-Minute Delivery

Reserve-to-Shop

Shared Warehousing

Scoring Parameters - Disruption Index

Scoring Parameters - Growth Index



