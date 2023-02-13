The Global Baby Safety Market is forecast to grow by $3578.36 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Baby Safety Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02900448/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the baby safety market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in number of government guidelines and regulations concerning baby safety, availability of customized baby safety products, and innovation in technology and product design and features of baby monitors leading to premiumization.



The baby safety market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Product

• Baby car seats

• Baby strollers and prams

• Baby cribs

• Baby monitors



By Geography

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing availability of products because of retail expansion as one of the prime reasons driving the baby safety market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for smart baby safety products and innovations in baby safety products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the baby safety market covers the following areas:

• Baby safety market sizing

• Baby safety market forecast

• Baby safety market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading baby safety market vendors that include Artsana Spa, Baby Trend Inc., BREVI MILANO Spa, BRITAX ROMER Kindersicherheit GmbH, Bugaboo North America Inc., Compass Diversified, Dex Products Inc., Dorel Industries Inc., Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Jane Group, KidKusion Inc., Mommys Helper Inc., Mothercare in Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., North States, Nuna International BV, Prince Lionheart, RECARO Holding GmbH, Summer Infant Inc., and The Holding Angelcare Inc. Also, the baby safety market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



