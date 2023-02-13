Global Non-destructive (NDT) Testing Software Growth Opportunities 2023: Increasing Interest in Digitalization to Fuel Expansion

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Non-destructive (NDT) Testing Software Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research analyzes the global trends in NDT software and discusses their impact on the market's growth. It provides a detailed landscape of the industry drivers, restraints, and segments. Historically, the NDT software market has had steady growth, with software sales predominantly tied to testing and inspection requirements across industries. The market witnessed growth in 2021, following the pandemic, as industries saw an uptick in demand. However, the Russo-Ukrainian war in 2022 dampened the post-pandemic recovery. The market is expected to resume its steady growth during the forecast period.
The geographical scope of the study includes the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. This study segments the NDT software market into integrated software and standalone software and provides country-level analysis for integrated software. It covers market share analyses of the top competitors at the total market level. It also provides annual estimates and forecasts for 2020 to 2026. The study covers revenues for the base year (2021) and offers revenue projections till 2026. Additional market metrics such as CAGR (2021 to 2026), average pricing, and market concentration have also been provided. The study also identifies and analyzes the growth opportunities emerging from the NDT software market, providing insight into leveraging the same.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8T
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the NDT Software Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
3. Sustainability and NDT Software
- UN Sustainability Goals
- SDG 9: Industry Innovation & Infrastructure - Use Case
- SDG 13: Climate Action - Use Case
- SDG 17: Partnership for the Goals - Use Case
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Integrated Software
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
- Revenue Forecast by Country: Americas
- Revenue Forecast by Country: Europe
- Revenue Forecast by Country: APAC
- Revenue Forecast by Country: Middle East and Africa
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Share
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Standalone Software
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
- Software Trends & Functionality
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Share
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Artificial Intelligence
- Growth Opportunity 2: Additive Manufacturing
- Growth Opportunity 3: Robotic Inspection
- Growth Opportunity 4: Closed-loop Quality Control
7. Next Steps
- Your Next Steps
- List of Exhibits
- Legal Disclaimer
