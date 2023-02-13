Splendid Growth of Consumer Electronics Sensors Market 2022 to 2030

New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest research report, "Consumer Electronic Sensors Market" published by Reports Insights, the market was valued at USD 32.7 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 54.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5%. This growth is driven by the increased adoption of IoT in consumer electronics, such as smartphones, smartwatches, and smart homes. With the rise in demand for innovative and connected devices, the consumer electronic sensors market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years.

consumer electronic sensors Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, By Product Type (Image Sensors, Motion Sensors, Position Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Temperature Sensors, and Touch Sensors), By Application (Communication, Entertainment, IT, Home Appliances, and Others), By Region and Segment, Forecast Period 2022 – 2030.

consumer electronic sensors are devices that detect and measure physical phenomena such as light, temperature, motion, and sound. These sensors are integrated into consumer electronics devices, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and wearable devices, to enable them to interact with their environment and provide an enhanced user experience. For example, a light sensor in a smartphone can adjust the screen brightness based on ambient light levels, while a motion sensor can detect the device's orientation and trigger actions based on its position. consumer electronic sensors are critical components in enabling the functionality and usability of modern consumer electronics devices.

Further, the increased numbers of devices and products incorporate sensors for enhanced functionality and improved user experience. Smart devices such as smartphones, laptops, wearables, and smart home devices witness an increased demand for sensors due to key trends in the consumer electronics sensor market. The trends include biometric sensors for security and personalization, the integration of various sensors for Internet of Things (IoT) applications, and the development of small, low-power sensors for extended battery life in portable devices. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the market is expected to grow, driven by technological advancements and the increasing demand for smart and connected devices.

Consumer Electronic Sensors Market Report Scope:-

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 54.1 Billion Forecast Period 2022-2030 CAGR (2022-2030) 6.5% Base Year 2021 Study Timeline 2016-2030 Key Players Sony, Aptina Imaging (On Semiconductor), Synaptic, Rockwell Automation Co., Ltd., SIEMENS AG, Baumer Group, Robert Bosch GmbH, STMicroelectronics, Samsung, Panasonic, Toshiba, AMS, NXP Semiconductors, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (Infineon Technologies AG), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Omron Corporation, TE Connectivity Ltd., Keller America, Inc. By Product Type Image Sensors, Motion Sensors, Position Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Temperature Sensors, and Touch Sensors By Application Communication, Entertainment, IT, Home Appliances, and Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more. By Geography North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]



Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, Japan, India, Korea, Western Asia]



South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]



Europe [Germany, UK, Spain, Turkey, France, Italy, Russia, Netherlands, Switzerland]



Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]



Key Market Highlights

The global consumer electronic sensors market size is estimated to surpass USD 54.1 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Globally, consumer electronic sensors are categorized based on the product type into image sensors, motion sensors, position sensors, pressure sensors, temperature sensors, and touch sensors.

In the context of the application, the market is divided into communication, entertainment, IT, home appliances, and others.

The market is geographically segregated into five regions: Europe, South America, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe are estimated to support the market growth during the forecast period in terms of high expenditures on research and development for product innovations and growing technology adoption among consumers.

Consumer Electronic Sensors Market Segmentation Details:

Based on product type, the image sensors segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2021. An image sensor is a device that transforms light (photons) into electrical signals which are then interpreted by the camera, allowing it to capture images. Image sensors are utilized in analog and digital imaging electronics, such as digital cameras, camera modules, camera phones, optical mouse, medical imaging tools, night vision devices (thermal imaging), radar, sonar, and additional devices. Thus, the growing demand for high-resolution images in such applications due to increased consumer preference for image edits in terms of image editing, cropping, and photograph manipulation supports the high demand for image sensors.

Based on the application, the communication segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in terms of volume. A large variety of sensors are integrated into communication devices such as accelerometers, fingerprint sensors, infrared sensors, gyroscopes, accelerometers, proximity sensors, magnetometers, and others in terms of navigation, gaming, security authentication, and others. Thus, favorable innovations in consumer electronics to meet the requirements of consumers for such applications support market growth.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share contribution in 2021 due to the large presence of market players. The factors attributed to such a large presence are the availability of labor force and resources at affordable costs. Also, the increased volumes of imports and exports due to connected ports and established shipping industry, especially from India, China, Japan, and South Korea is anticipated to support the market growth in this region.

Recent Developments

In April 2022, Baumer launched the CombiLevel PLP70 sensor which offers improved continuous level measurement through the ability to automatically adapt to various media. The sensor also offers a user-friendly touch display for easy process monitoring.

In October 2022, Samsung introduced three 200MP camera sensors for smartphones, with the first one, the ISOCELL HP1, being used in the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra.

In January 2023, Bosch Sensortec announced the launch of their latest smart sensor system in Las Vegas, Nevada.

List of Major Consumer Electronic Sensors Market Players

The market research report examines various market factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through the implementation of technology, product utilization, business strategies, and the launch of new products. The following are major market players operating in the market environment —

Sony

Aptina Imaging (On Semiconductor)

Rockwell Automation Co., Ltd.

Synaptic

SIEMENS AG

Baumer Group

Robert Bosch GmbH

STMicroelectronics

Samsung

Panasonic

Toshiba

AMS

NXP Semiconductors

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (Infineon Technologies AG)

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Omron Corporation

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Keller America, Inc.

Global Consumer Electronic Sensors Market Segmentation:

By Product Type Image Sensors Motion Sensors Position Sensors Pressure Sensors Temperature Sensors Touch Sensors

By Application Communication Entertainment IT Home Appliances Others



