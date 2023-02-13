New Trends of Graphic Processor (GPU) Market increasing demand with Leading key Players

New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent research report, " Graphic Processor (GPU) Market ," published by Reports Insights, the GPU market was valued at USD 44.7 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 450.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a staggering CAGR of 33.5%. The growth of the GPU market can be attributed to the increasing demand for advanced graphics and high-quality visual experiences in various end-use industries such as gaming, entertainment, and data centers. The growing popularity of virtual and augmented reality and advancements in AI and machine learning are also contributing to the growth of the GPU market. With the rise in demand for high-performance GPUs, the market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years, presenting numerous opportunities for market participants.

Graphic Processor (GPU) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, By Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud), Type (Integrated, Dedicated, and Hybrid), Industry Verticals (Electronics, Healthcare, Defense & Intelligence, Retail, Media & Entertainment, and Others), By Region and Segment, Forecast Period 2022 – 2030.

Graphic Processor (GPU) are a kind of microprocessors that comprise a specialized electronic circuit called a Graphics Processing Unit (GPU). A GPU is designed to perform rapid mathematical calculations, especially for image rendering, animations, and others. The GPUs are typically used in computer systems for tasks such as video game rendering, scientific simulations, and machine learning. The parallel processing capabilities of such GPUs allow one to perform complex computations at a fast pace as compared to a traditional Central Processing Unit (CPU). Thus, such power-intensive tasks opt for GPUs as an alternative to CPUs to meet the requirements of demanding computations as well as manage cost savings on hardware and electricity.

Further, the expansion of the gaming market to new platforms and devices such as mobile and cloud gaming supports the increased demand for GPs in terms of high performance and graphics rendering. Also, the growing demand for cross-platform gaming results in the large adoption of GPs in terms of high compatibility and performance on various devices and operating systems. Moreover, the emergence of new business models, such as cloud gaming and game streaming, is anticipated to create new opportunities for GP companies for expansion of their market reach and revenue.

Thus, the current status of graphics processor (GPU) is in terms of continuous advancements and improvements due to regular launches of the latest models by companies such as Nvidia, AMD, and Intel. Such the latest GPs offer increased performance, improved energy efficiency, and high support for new technologies such as AI-based rendering and real-time ray tracing. The large-scale demand and usage in gaming, professional visualization, and machine learning applications also boost the market statistics during the forecast period.

Graphic Processor (GPU) Market Report Coverage:-

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 450.9 Billion Forecast Period 2022-2030 CAGR (2022-2030) 33.5% Base Year 2021 Study Timeline 2016-2030 Key Players NVIDIA Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Intel Corporation, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., GIGA-BYTE Technology Co., Ltd., ZOTAC, EVGA® Corporation, Micro-Star INT'L CO., Ltd., SAPPHIRE Technology Limited., Imagination Technologies, ADLINK Technology Inc. By Deployment On-premise and Cloud By Type Integrated, Dedicated, and Hybrid By Industry Verticals Electronics, Healthcare, Defense & Intelligence, Retail, Media & Entertainment, and Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more. By Geography North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]



Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, Japan, India, Korea, Western Asia]



South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]



Europe [Germany, UK, Spain, Turkey, France, Italy, Russia, Netherlands, Switzerland]



Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

Key Market Highlights

The global graphic processor (GPU) market size is expected to reach over USD 450.9 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 33.5% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Globally, graphic processor (GPU) are categorized based on their deployment into on-premise and cloud.

In the context of type, the market is divided into integrated, dedicated, and hybrid.

On the basis of industry verticals, the market is separated into electronics, healthcare, defense & intelligence, retail, media & entertainment, and others.

The market is geographically divided into five regions: Europe, South America, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and the Middle East and Africa.

North America and Asia Pacific are projected to support the market growth during the forecast period in terms of the established presence of graphic processor (GPU) manufacturing facilities, especially in India, China, and Japan coupled with high consumer demand in terms of gaming requirements.

Graphic Processor (GPU) Market Segmentation Details:

Based on deployment, the on-premise segment is anticipated to support the market growth in terms of substantial value and volume shares. The favorable on-premise deployment of graphic processor (GPU) is attributed to the growing demand for hardware setups within an organization in terms of complete control over data responsible for maintaining and updating the system. For instance, high-performance computing (HPC) clusters witness favorable demand for scientific and engineering simulations due to the usage of GPs by such clusters for processing large amounts of data. Moreover, medical imaging systems also use GPs to process and visualize medical images such as X-rays, CT scans, and MRI scans.

Based on type, the dedicated segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2021. Several market players have launched dedicated graphic processor (GPU) to meet the growing requirements of consumers in terms of video and image rendering along with immersive gaming experiences. For instance, NVIDIA offers dedicated graphic processor (GPU) under the NVIDIA GeForce series of GPU such as NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660, and others, especially for gaming laptops and desktops to process and render high-quality images, videos, and other graphics-intensive tasks. Thus, the high adoption of such dedicated GPs offered by NVIDIA GeForce and several offered GP series by other market players such as AMD Radeon, Intel Xe, and Nvidia Quadro supports the segment growth.

Based on industry verticals, the electronics segment accounted for the largest share contribution to the market growth in 2021. The favorable usage of tablets and laptops with dedicated GPUs in terms of better graphics and video playback performance and improved graphics performance for gaming and video editing supports the demand for graphic processor (GPU) among consumers. Moreover, the growing adoption of gaming consoles such as Xbox and PlayStation among the population boosts the demand, especially for dedicated GPs, in terms of high-quality graphics and smooth gameplay.

Based on region, North America contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2021. The high expenditures on technological advancements within existing offered graphic processor (GPU) support the market growth in the North American region. Further, the growing usage of graphic processor (GPU), especially for mining cryptocurrency is also anticipated to support the market growth due to the high volumes of such activities in this region.

Recent Developments

In June 2021, Klas Government Inc. unveiled the VoyagerGPU, intended at artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, video processing, and transcoding at the network edge.

In January 2022, Samsung Electronics, the leading company in semiconductor technology, launched a premium mobile processor called Exynos 2200. The product claims an innovative design with a robust AMD RDNA 2 architecture and a Samsung Xclipse GPU.

In March 2022, Intel launched the Arc series of GPUs for laptops and desktops, with laptops featuring the Arc 3 GPU that is designed for improved gaming and content creation. Pre-orders were available, however, laptops with the more advanced Arc 5 and Arc 7 GPUs for high-performance gaming were anticipated to be released later in the year.

In April 2022, AMD and partners such as ASRock and Biostar introduced the latest Radeon RX 6400 GPU.

In July 2022, Samsung Electronics, a foremost company in advanced memory technology, announced that they started offering samples of the industry's initial 16-gigabit Gb GDDR6 DRAM with 24Gbps processing speeds.

List of Major Graphic Processor (GPU) Market Players

The market research report examines various market factors to uncover the primary drivers, restraints, and opportunities that are shaping the market landscape for industry players. The report employs a SWOT analysis, regional assessment, and segment evaluation to offer an inclusive view of the current market scenario. Such evaluation aims to pinpoint potential growth avenues through the implementation of innovative technology, innovative usage of product, effective business tactics, and the introduction of new product offerings. The market is dominated by a number of notable players who are navigating the market environment such as —

NVIDIA Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Intel Corporation

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

GIGA-BYTE Technology Co., Ltd.

ZOTAC

EVGA® Corporation

Micro-Star INT'L CO., Ltd.

SAPPHIRE Technology Limited.

Imagination Technologies

ADLINK Technology Inc.

Global Graphic Processor (GPU) Market Segmentation:

By Deployment On-premise Cloud

By Type Integrated Dedicated Hybrid

By Industry Verticals Electronics Healthcare Defense & Intelligence Retail Media & Entertainment Others



