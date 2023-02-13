Global Building Management Systems Growth Opportunities 2023: Featuring Digital Twins, Sustainability and Smart Buildings

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Building Management Systems Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global building management system (BMS) market is being revolutionized by increasing industry convergence and the emergence of innovative technologies. This has led to a rapid increase in the digitalization of buildings, resulting in a spurt in demand for smart buildings and BMS systems. These technologies are causing significant disruptions, influencing how buildings are managed and shifting roles away from traditional skills towards technological expertise and collaborative efforts.
BMS is an advanced and effective way to operate and manage modern buildings to ensure occupant safety and comfort. It provides efficient, reliable maintenance and optimization through building automation, energy management, and other related systems.
The global BMS market is on an upswing and is expected to have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% from 2021 to 2026. COVID-19 has intensified the need for digitalization in buildings, placing a greater focus on the health and wellness of occupants. These factors, along with the increasing awareness for energy-efficient and sustainable buildings, act as a key growth accelerator for this market.
This research service covers the management and automation layers of BMS architecture and analyzes different commercial and industrial end-user segments. Region-wise analysis has been provided for North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The base year is 2021, and market numbers have been forecast until 2026.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8T
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Building Management System (BMS) Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT
2 Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Key Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Vertical
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Vertical
- Pricing Trends Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Market Share Analysis
3 Growth Opportunity Analysis: North America
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical
- Forecast Analysis
4 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Europe
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical
- Forecast Analysis
5 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Asia-Pacific
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical
- Forecast Analysis
6 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Middle East & Africa
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical
- Forecast Analysis
7 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Latin America
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical
- Forecast Analysis
8 Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: The Digitalization of Buildings
- Growth Opportunity 2: Digital Twins
- Growth Opportunity 3: Sustainability in Buildings
- Growth Opportunity 4: Smart and Healthy Buildings
9 Next Steps
- Your Next Steps
- About the Publisher
- List of Exhibits
- Legal Disclaimer
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a0l63y-building?w=12
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.