The Global Fleet Management Market is forecast to grow by $57278.74 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 18.77% during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fleet Management Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02754076/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the fleet management market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing need for operational efficiency, increase in mergers and acquisitions, and growing popularity of cold chain transportation.



The fleet management market is segmented as below:

By Service

• Subscription

• Hardware

• others



By Vehicle Type

• Commercial fleets

• Passenger cars



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing adoption of telematics and autonomous vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the fleet management market growth during the next few years. Also, growing focus on efficient use of data to enhance fleet management and mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) to provide new revenue streams will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the fleet management market covers the following areas:

• Fleet management market sizing

• Fleet management market forecast

• Fleet management market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fleet management market vendors that include AT and T Inc., Avrios International AG, Azuga Inc., Chevin Fleet Solutions, ClearPathGPS Inc., Donlen Corp., Element Fleet Management Corp., Fleetio, Fleetonomy, GURTAM, Holman Inc., MiX Telematics Ltd., Motive Technologies Inc., Omnitracs LLC, OTS Group Ltd., Samsara Inc., Teletrac Navman US Ltd., TomTom International BV, Trimble Inc., and Verizon Communications Inc. Also, the fleet management market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02754076/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________