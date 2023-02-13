DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Customers Whose Personal Data May Be Compromised By Highmark Inc.’s Data Breach

NEWTOWN, Pa., Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations by Highmark Inc. (“Highmark” or the “Company”) resulting from a data breach that occurred between December 13-15, 2022.



Background on Highmark Inc.

Highmark is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association providing health insurance to millions of customers throughout the United States.

What happened?

Between December 13-15, 2022, Highmark learned that an unauthorized party that was found on their network was able to access customer data. After nearly two months, Highmark sent letters notifying more than 300,000 people that a data breach had occurred on their internal network.

Some of the customer data may have included Social Security Numbers, patient demographic information (i.e., name, address, email address, and date of birth), health insurance information, medical and treatment information, billing or claims information, and driver’s license numbers.

How can I protect my personal data?

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating bringing a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies on behalf of the roughly 300,000 customers who may have had their sensitive personal and patient data compromised by the Highmark data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

Eric Lechtzin, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 or 215-867-2399 ext. 1

Email: medelson@edelson-law.com

Web: www.edelson-law.com

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and dangerous and defective drugs and medical devices.