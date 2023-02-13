New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL TACTICAL DATA LINK MARKET FORECAST 2023-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06419179/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

The tactical data link involves using data link standards for communicating tactical information through cables and radio waves.This technology is primarily used by military forces across distinct applications, including intelligence, command and control, electronic warfare and radio communication, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR).



The rise in unmanned autonomous vehicles (UAVs) in modern warfare is facilitating the tactical data link market.They can either be remote-controlled or remote-guided vehicles, capable of deciphering the environment and rendering accurate navigations.



Moreover, the development of autonomous weapons (smart weapons) and installing weaponry on crewless vehicles potentially produce autonomous combat transports.They are equipped with data links, in addition to smart cameras, and are capable of independent search and engagement.



As a result, the applications of unmanned autonomous vehicles propagate the demand for tactical data. They can also be implemented as a measure of enabling standardized and secure communication among military automobiles. However, the loss of information across different link types and stringent military standards restrict the market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The geographical segmentation of the global tactical data link market growth assessment comprises Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of World.The North America tactical data link market is projected to continue a surging trend, in terms of revenue share and CAGR, due to government funding promoting military modernization programs, combined with an increased defense budget.



Additionally, the government’s military initiatives to develop C4ISR systems are anticipated to bolster the regional market’s growth. The United States’ involvement amid the war-stricken Middle East has further facilitated the requirement for C4ISR systems.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The competitive rivalry in the market is predicted to remain high across the forecast period.Enterprises in the market are adopting numerous strategies, like product development, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations, to continue establishing their presence.



Some of the leading players in the market include L3Harris Technologies Inc, Viasat, General Dynamics Corporation, Collins Aerospace, etc.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation caters to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• The competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. ASELSAN AS

2. BAE SYSTEMS PLC

3. COLLINS AEROSPACE

4. GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION

5. IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC

6. L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES INC

7. LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC

8. LEONARDO SPA

9. NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

10. RAYTHEON COMPANY

11. SAAB AB

12. TACTICAL COMMUNICATIONS GROUP LLC (ACQUIRED BY CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION)

13. TELEFUNKEN RADIO COMMUNICATION SYSTEMS GMBH & CO KG (RACOMS)

14. THALES SA

15. VIASAT INC

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06419179/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________