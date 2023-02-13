Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers Global Market Report 2023: Growing Importance of Man-Made Fibers in Textile & Technical Applications Boosts Sector

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers estimated at US$20 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Clothing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$17 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Fabrics segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.1% CAGR



The Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 3.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.



Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 278 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $20 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $27.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered Global





