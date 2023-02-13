The global veterinary imaging market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 5.86% during the forecast period, 2023-2032

New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL VETERINARY IMAGING MARKET FORECAST 2023-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06419174/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Veterinary imaging is a division of advanced veterinary medicine that help to obtain medical images of large animals, companion animals, livestock animals, and others for the diagnosis of diseases. These imaging systems are used for orthopedics & traumatology, cardiology, neurology, oncology, etc.

Over the last three decades, pet ownership across households has increased from 56% to 68%.The changes in pet ownership are mainly ascribed to advancements in technology, coupled with the advent of online purchasing and cultural changes.



Hence, these factors are set to propel the demand for veterinary imaging, thus fueling the market growth during the forecast years. However, the lack of proper opportunities enabling veterinarians to learn technological skills, despite the rise in pet adoption and awareness regarding pet health, is hindering market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global veterinary imaging market growth analysis covers the study of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.North America is expected to capture the largest revenue share within the global veterinary imaging market.



The region is also expected to witness a high growth trend by 2032, mainly due to the increasing number of pets as well as the rising willingness of pet owners to spend on veterinary services.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The level of competitive rivalry is set to be moderate in the global market during the forecast years, with leading players competing on the basis of innovation and the development of novel products. Some of the key companies operating in the market are IMV Imaging, AGFA-Gevaert NV, Siemens AG, etc.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation caters to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• The competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. AGFA-GEVAERT NV

2. CARESTREAM

3. DIAGNOSTIC IMAGING SYSTEM

4. ESAOTE SPA

5. FUJIFILM SONOSITE INC

6. GE HEALTHCARE

7. HALLMARQ VETERINARY IMAGING LTD

8. HESKA

9. IDEXX LABORATORIES INC

10. IMV IMAGING

11. MINDRAY

12. MINXRAY INC

13. SIEMENS AG

14. SOUND TECHNOLOGIES

15. VETZ LIMITED

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06419174/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________