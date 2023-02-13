The global fintech blockchain market is anticipated to record a 40.66% CAGR during 2023-2032

New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL FINTECH BLOCKCHAIN MARKET FORECAST 2023-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06419169/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Blockchain technology is reshaping the financial sector with its offered characteristics such as high data security, transparent infrastructure, rapid data transfer and cost effective operations.Fintech blockchain finds potential applications for KYC, identity management, payments, trade finance, etc.



It also helps simplify the complex nature of current operation methods in the financial sector and perform the operation more rapidly and securely.

Moreover, blockchain technology can develop and build a secure value transfer system that streamlines business processes across financial industries. Also, their adoption increases record transparency and auditability, reducing the need for trust between stakeholders.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global fintech blockchain market is segregated based on geography into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of World.Asia-Pacific is anticipated to lead the market in terms of revenue during the forecast period owing to high demands for highly innovative technological advancements in the financial sectors.



Also, the presence of rapidly developing countries like India and China indicates massive potential for fintech blockchain technologies during the forecast period.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The intensity of competitive rivalry in the global fintech blockchain market is expected to remain high as companies adopt new product development, merger & acquisition, and collaboration strategies to boost their standing among industry rivals.

Some of the leading companies include International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Tradle, etc.



