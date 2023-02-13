OKX’s Partner McLaren F1 Team Unveil Car for 2023 Formula 1 Season

McLaren F1 Team reveals new challenger, introduces new driver line-up at OKX Thought Leadership Centre at McLaren Technology Centre



WOKING, United Kingdom, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The McLaren F1 Team car for the 2023 Formula 1 season was unveiled today in front of fans and the world’s media at the OKX Thought Leadership Centre at McLaren’s HQ, the McLaren Technology Centre, in Woking.

The livery features Primary Partner OKX’s signature logo across various touchpoints of the new car, which will be driven by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in their pursuit of a 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

Haider Rafique, Chief Marketing Officer at OKX, said: “New car, new year, new experiences. We look forward to bringing crypto to the track again as we enter the second year of our partnership. There are endless possibilities to supercharge the fan experience, much like the Singapore livery last year, and we'll hope to deliver some surprises throughout the season.”

In 2022, McLaren raced in OKX’s celebrated “ Future Mode ” livery design, which was showcased at the Singapore and Japan GPs.

OKX and McLaren Racing’s multi-year partnership commenced in May 2022, with OKX serving as a Primary Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team and McLaren Shadow esports Team.

About OKX

OKX is a world-leading technology company building the future of Web3. Known as the fastest and most reliable crypto trading platform for investors and professional traders everywhere, OKX’s crypto exchange is the second largest globally by trading volume.

OKX’s leading self-custody solutions include the Web3-compatible OKX Wallet , which allows users greater control of their assets while expanding access to DEXs, NFT marketplaces, DeFi, GameFi and thousands of dApps.

OKX partners with a number of the world’s top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, the Tribeca Festival, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

