Urinary Incontinence & Pelvic Organ Prolapse Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023

Major players in the urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Coloplast Group, Ethicon US, C.R.



Bard Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Teleflex Incorporated, Medtronic plc, COVIDien, Cook Medical, and Neomedic.



The global urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment market will grow from $0.43 billion in 2022 to $0.46 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment market is expected to grow to $0.59 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.3%.



The urinary incontinence & pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment market consist of sales of artificial urinary sphincters, electrical stimulation devices, urethral slings, and catheters that are used for the treatment of pelvic organ prolapse and urinary incontinence.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Urinary incontinence & pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment are used in the treatment of pelvic organ prolapse and urinary incontinence.Urinary incontinence (UI), also known as involuntary urination, is defined as uncontrolled leakage of urine caused due to overactive bladder.



Pelvic organs prolapse (POP) is caused because of defects in the supporting structures of the vagina.



North America was the largest region in the urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment market in 2022.Western Europe was the second largest region in the urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment market.



The regions covered in urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types in urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment are urinary incontinence devices and pelvic organ prolapse devices.Urinary incontinence devices are the devices that are used to treat urinary incontinence.



The urinary incontinence devices are artificial urinary sphincters, electrical stimulation devices, urethral slings, and catheters.The pelvic organ prolapse devices are vaginal mesh and vaginal pessary.



The incontinence types are stress incontinence, urge incontinence, overflow incontinence, and functional incontinence. The various end-user involved are hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centres, and home use.



The increased prevalence rate for Pelvic organ prolapse (POP) as well as for urinary incontinence (UI) disorders has been driving the growth of urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse (POP) devices and equipment market.The increasing prevalence rate has led manufacturers towards developing more accurate and efficient devices for the treatment of these disorders.



The POP affects women of all ages, however, old age women are more prone to POP disorders. According to US FDA reports, the number of women who have POP is expected to increase by 46%, to 4.9 million, by 2050. According to a report published by the American Urological Association (AUA/SUFU), the prevalence of stress urinary incontinence (SUI) in women was reported to be as high as 49%. The prevalence rate of stress urinary incontinence is high in the poor nutritional status group, as it results in weakness of pelvic supports. This high prevalence rate is driving the demand for medical equipment for urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse.



The urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment market are being restrained by rising health issues due to the use of vaginal mesh for the treatment of UI and POP.Regulatory agencies such as FDA and NICE have devised new guidelines for the manufacturers to address these concerns.



The vaginal mesh implants generally use a Polypropylene layer over the implants.Such vaginal mesh implants containing Polypropylene have caused severe medical complications in millions of women across the world.



Therefore, manufacturers are now forced to develop an alternative material, such as polyurethane, which is better suited to be used by women without any health complications for treatment of pelvic organ prolapse and urine incontinence.For instance, on October 2022, after a 36 month study on transvaginal mesh for pelvic organ prolapsed, the food and drug administration, a US-based regulator of drugs and medical devices, decided to continue its ban on transvaginal mesh due to its low risk to benefit ratio.



These concerns about the safety of vaginal mesh are resulting in stringent manufacturing regulations and affecting sales, thus restraining the UI and POP devices and equipment market.



The urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment industry is characterized by the increased use of several new technologies in recent years.There is a wide range of devices being developed to treat both POP and urinary incontinence.



For instance, The Lyrette transurethral SUI system led by Verathon Medical UK Ltd is the only FDA-approved treatment used for the treatment of stress urinary incontinence (SUI) among women.



Devices such as Lyrette transurethral SUI system are used for procedures for incontinence.The treatment through Lyretter does not require the use of anesthesia or surgery instead, it uses radiofrequency energy to tighten the tissue of the bladder.



For the treatment of POP, companies are now focusing on using native tissue prolapse repair procedures instead of vaginal mesh after the adverse health issues from the usage of vaginal mesh were highlighted.



Regulatory bodies, such as the FDA in the US, regulate the manufacturing and safety guidelines for devices and equipment related to urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse disorders.For instance, manufacturers are required to obtain pre-market clearance (510(k)) of the tools specifically for implanting surgical mesh.



FDA requires the manufacturers in urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse devices and the equipment industry to conduct post-market studies to check the specific safety and effectiveness concerns related to surgical mesh used for the repair of POP. For example, FDA regulations resulted in many companies taking down their product completely from the market and made companies like Coloplast and Acell discontinue marketing of their products- Coloplast’s Restorelle DirectFix Posterior and Acell Matristem’s Pelvic Floor Repair Matrix, respectively.



The countries covered in the urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced.

