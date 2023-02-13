New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Urinary Stone Treatment Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277139/?utm_source=GNW





The global urinary stone treatment devices and equipment market will grow from $2.84 billion in 2022 to $3.05 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The urinary stone treatment devices and equipmen market is expected to grow to $3.79 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.6%.



The urinary stone treatment devices and equipment market consist of sales devices such as extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy devices, holmium laser devices, intracorporeal lithotripsy devices, stone retrieval devices, and ureteral stents.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Urinary stone treatment devices and equipment are used in the treatment and management of stones formed in the kidneys and urinary tract. Kidney stones form when urine crystal-forming substances such as calcium, uric acid, and oxalate.



North America was the largest region in the urinary stone treatment devices (or) equipment market in 2022.Western Europe was the second largest region in the urinary stone treatment devices (or) equipment market.



The regions covered in the urinary stone treatment devices and equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main products in the urinary stone treatment devices (or) equipment are the extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy devices, holmium laser devices, intracorporeal lithotripsy devices, stone retrieval devices, and ureteral stents.Holmium laser devices use pulsed laser and emit light at 2100 nm to break stones in the urinary tract.



The stone types involved are calcium stones, struvite, uric acid, cystine, and drug-induced. The various end-users are hospitals, ambulatory surgery centres, and others.



The increasing prevalence of Kidney Stones, especially in the geriatric population is driving the urinary stone treatment devices and equipment market growth.The incidence of urolithiasis is reported to be increasing across the globe.



According to a study, about 30% of people around the world are obese and nearly 900 million people are geriatrics which is expected to increase to 1.4 billion by 2030. The incidence of kidney stones is globally increasing with an estimated prevalence ranging up to 15%. According to a Robotic Stone survey, the probability of stone formation in Saudi Arabia is 20.1% and 13% in the USA. Stone diseases or urolithiasis are frequent in the ageing population. The Asia Pacific is presently home to more than half of the world’s ageing population above 60 years and the number is expected to rise to 2.45 billion by 2050.



Lack of public awareness and proper knowledge about the problems associated with urinary stone diseases, particularly in under-developed countries acts as a major factor hindering the market growth.This lack of proper knowledge becomes a roadblock for the Urinary stone treatment device manufacturers because of many cases are unnoticed/unaddressed which amounts to a decrease in demand for these devices.



For instance, according to a study conducted in Saudi Arabia, 44% of the participants had a family member suffering from urinary stone disease and 9.6% had urinary stones themselves, which suggests a high prevalence of the ailment in the country. But there was an incidence of lack of awareness and misconceptions among the people in most parts of that region.



Companies in the industry are investing in advanced laser technology and robot-assisted surgeries to treat urolithiasis.Urolithiasis is a disease condition where calculi or stones are formed in the kidney, bladder, and urinary tract of the human body.



Urolithiasis open surgeries are increasingly conducted with the help of minimally invasive procedures, advanced lasers, enhanced surgical tools, and robot-assisted devices to reduce hospitalization time, be less invasive and enable a shorter bladder catheterization time. For instance, Boston Scientific Co. is investing by way of an agreement with Lumenis, a company offering minimally-invasive clinical solutions, and holmium laser technology, to use and leverage the benefits of advanced laser technology.



In May 2021, based on the guideline provided by the Food and Drug administration, a US-based regulator of medical devices and healthcare technology, Imperative Care Inc recalled Zoom 71 reperfusion Catheter due to the risk of breaking during use. If the device broke during use, it could leave fractured pieces inside the patient’s body resulting in serious injuries.



The countries covered in the urinary stone treatment devices (or) equipment market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

