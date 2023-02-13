New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Anesthesia Machines Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277138/?utm_source=GNW

Major players in the anesthesia machines market are GE Healthcare, Dragerwerk, Smith Medical, Spacelabs Healthcare, COVIDien, Aeonmed, Heyer Medical, Oricare, Dameca A/S, and Getinge Group.



The global anesthesia machines market will grow from $18.87 billion in 2022 to $20.86 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The anesthesia machines market is expected to grow to $29.91 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.4%.



The anesthesia machines market consists of sales of machines such as intermittent anesthesia machines, continuous anesthesia machines, all-in-one type of anesthesia machines, portable anesthesia machines, high-flow type anesthesia machines, low-flow type anesthesia machines, pediatric anesthesia machines, cycle closed type anesthesia machines and, direct-flow type anesthesia machines.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Anesthesia machines are used to deliver anesthetic agents and gases to patients for the purpose of introducing and maintaining anesthesia.



North America was the largest region in the anesthesia machines market in 2022.Western Europe was the second largest region in the anesthesia machines market.



The regions covered in the anesthesia machines market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main products in the anesthesia machines are mobile anesthesia machines and standalone anesthesia machines.The anesthesia machine is used to give anesthesia to patients which helps them feel no pain at the time of medical surgeries.



The main types are continuous anesthesia machines and intermittent anesthesia machines, and others. The various end-users involved are hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centres.



The increasing number of surgeries is a major driver for the anesthesia machines market.This is because anesthetic machines are one of the important pieces of equipment used for surgeries to ensure that patients do not feel pain during surgeries.



With the increasing number of chronic illnesses like cataracts, nervous disorders, muscle repair, oral problems, and abdominal issues that require surgeries, the use of anesthesia machines has also increased. According to an article published by the British Journal of Anaesthesia, an annual average of 7.9 million procedures (inclusive category), 5.1 million procedures (intermediate category), and 1.5 million procedures (restrictive category) were performed in hospitals in the UK.



The risk of contamination because of the use of anesthesia machines during surgical procedures is an important restraint for the anesthesia machines market.This is mainly because the chances of bacterial infections are getting higher with an increasing number of surgeries and the use of anesthesia machines.



Many anesthesia machines are often colonized by microorganisms. One such example is an anesthesia machine’s outer region which contains bacterial species that may be transferred from the machine to the anesthetist and then to the patient, resulting in bacterial contamination and infection.



The use of computer-controlled anesthesia machines is an emerging trend in the anesthesia machines market.Computer-controlled anesthesia machines help in reducing the patient’s pain during surgical procedures and also provide features such as alarms to notify in case of an emergency or backup required to switch the defected pipeline or cylinder.



For example, the Dräger Primus anesthesia workstation provides advanced display and monitoring settings and an automatic checkup option, thereby reducing human time and efforts. Similarly, GE Healthcare’s Aisys CS² station manages the oxygen flow, records the consummation data, and avoids wastage of fresh gas.



The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulated the anesthesia machines manufacturing market.The anesthesia gas machines fall under the class II category of the FDA medical devices regulation.



Most of the Class II devices or machines require approval as per Premarket Notification 510(k) - 21 CFR Part 807 Subpart E.According to this regulation, the manufacturer is not allowed to distribute the devices until it gets an approval letter from the FDA.



Some other regulations and laws include the Medical Device Amendments 1976, and the Good Manufacturing Practices, 1978.The Medical Device Amendments outlines procedures for the introduction of new products, labeling for products, and manufacturer registration, and the Good Manufacturing Practices includes laws for quality assurance, distribution, and manufacturing of devices.



Hence, regulations such as these would keep a check on manufacturers of anesthesia machines.



The countries covered in the anesthesia machines market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The anesthesia machines market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides anesthesia machines market statistics, including anesthesia machines industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a anesthesia machines market share, detailed anesthesia machines market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the anesthesia machines industry. This anesthesia machines market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277138/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________