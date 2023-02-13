Digital Power ICs Global Market Report 2023: Growing Speeds of Modern Microprocessors Throws the Spotlight on Digital Power Management and Control

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Power ICs: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Digital Power ICs Market to Reach $91.9 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Digital Power ICs estimated at US$39.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$91.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Digital Power Control (DPC), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.8% CAGR and reach US$52 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Digital Power Management (DPM) segment is readjusted to a revised 17% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR



The Digital Power ICs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.6% and 9.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.9% CAGR.



Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 189 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $39.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $91.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.0% Regions Covered Global





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Digital Power: The Cutting Edge Technology in Power Semiconductors

Recent Market Activity

After An Early Period of Hiatus in Adoption, Digital Power is Now Poised for Technology Takeoff

Market Outlook

Digital Power ICs - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Speeds of Modern Microprocessors Throws the Spotlight on Digital Power Management and Control

Need for Intelligent Energy Management & Improved Efficiency Spurs R&D and Commercial Interest in Digital Power ICs

Multiple Voltage Rails in Networking & Telecom Equipment Make Telecom & Enterprise Networking the Largest Application Areas for Digital Power ICs

Design & Efficiency Challenges of Cellular Base Station Equipment Spurs Adoption of Digital Power Technologies

Integrated Microcontroller Based Design Architectures for Digital Power Management

PoE: A Potential Application Area for Digital Power ICs

Migration to Smart Lighting Drives Opportunities for Digital Power ICs in LED Lighting

PMBusT Power-Industry Standard to Play an Instrumental Role in the Success of Digital Power ICs

Technology Innovations

Market Share Findings

