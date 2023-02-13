The Gap Between AI and Blockchain Has Finally been Bridged with The Arrival of OxAI

MIAMI, FL, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI holds revolutionary power in its hands. Its incorporation into any sector of the world has always proven to be beneficial. According to statistics, this innovation holds the potential to add a whopping $13 trillion to the global GDP by 2030 and what’s more, it can add almost 133 million jobs to various sectors. AI has also added great value to the healthcare, telecommunication, financial, insurance, and telecommunication sector. A new firm has set foot into the crypto sphere that has amalgamated the promising blockchain technology with AI.

A Quick Look at OxAI

OxAI is a new addition to the crypto sector. But this is no ordinary company. The firm harnesses the numerous benefits and revolutionary strength of AI to create opportunities for the average person. OxAI aspires to provide AI computation for every individual around the globe. It is a superlative platform that offers AI services to its users without adversely affecting the cardinal features of anonymity, transparency, and efficiency.

OxAI transfigures the method of operation of businesses worldwide by mitigating the need of hiring full-time employees. Through the mere use of AI business owners can extend their services to the general population. OxAI provides unparalleled services at very reasonable prices and ensures proficiency of work before the monetary exchange takes place.

Tokenomics

The OxAI protocol offers two types of tokens, OXAI and eOXAI. Individuals staking OXAI tokens are given voting rights in the OxAI DAO (decentralized autonomous organization). These community members can influence key decisions related to governing.

Escrowed OXAI or eOXAI are staked tokens that remain locked for 1 year. Holders of eOXAI tokens are given access to OXAI tiers. Countless benefits are associated with each tier.

AI Tiers

The firm adopts a unique method of operation. Users holding the eOXAI token are given different ranks or tiers. Each tier is accompanied by a distinguished bot. The higher the tier the more exhilarating the bot becomes. Not only this but user ranks are directly linked to the number of times that a person can avail of AI-mediated services. The highest tier is the Cosmic Bull which uses Defi Alpha AI and grants 300 requests per month.

Blockchain AI Relay

The OxAI relay is a structure where AI operators get to sell their expertise. AI operators whose services are most frequently used by community members may benefit from performance fees that are paid to them.

OxAI Bots

The CyberStream AI Connection of the firm allows AI to manage computational work based on prevailing market trends, information, and expert analysis. AI Unleashed for example is a great AI bot that uses the current information that is available online to and proceeds with computation accordingly. Trader AI is another sublime bot that analyzes the in-process market transactions and offers the appropriate response.

Operator Network

OxAI provides an exciting opportunity for anyone to become an AI operator by registering their services on the operator network. The operators are given a free hand to make use of any AI application that they want. These operators may earn a substantial amount if their services get widely accepted by the general population.

Reputation System

The firm introduces a system where members through the use of likes and dislikes can either have an operator removed or boosted to a higher position. Users can submit their signatures after using a particular operator which will be recorded on a digital ledger. These signatures can either act as likes or dislikes. When the month comes to an end, the operator who gets the highest number of likes will receive additional benefits while operators with an influx of dislikes will be delisted.

OxAI DAO

The decentralized autonomous organization of OxAI operated and headed by token stakers is entrusted with the task of devising administrative rules and regulations. The structure also plays a great role in ensuring that the demands and needs of its community members are met properly.

About OxAI

OxAI is an innovative firm that not only increases the efficiency of computations but also ensures help individuals make better decisions.

Furthermore, those interested in OxAI can visit the project’s official website, or read their whitepaper to get more details.

